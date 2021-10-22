University of Rochester: PhD student University of Rochester: The Ice Core and Atmospheric Chemistry Lab at the University of Rochester has openings for 2 PhD students. Rochester, New York

Department of Energy: Summer 2022 Community College Internship (CCI) Program Participants receive $650/week stipend, housing accommodations or allowance, and round-trip travel: Department of Energy: Develop your technical skills at a national laboratory while working and learning alongside the nation's best scientists and engineers. Multiple locations: https://science.osti.gov/wdts/cci/How-to-Apply/Selecting-a-Host-DOE-Laboratory

Department of Energy: Summer 2022 Science Undergraduate Laboratory Internship (SULI) Program Participants receive $650/week stipend, housing accommodations or allowance, and round-trip travel: Department of Energy: Develop your research skills at a national laboratory while working and learning alongside the nation's best scientists and engineers. Multiple locations: https://science.osti.gov/wdts/suli/How-to-Apply/Selecting-a-Host-DOE-Laboratory

Columbia University, Climate School: Associate Research Scientist Provides a comprehensive salary and benefits package. : Columbia University, Climate School: The Center for Climate Systems Research, Columbia University invites applicants for an Associate Research Scientist appointment. New York City, New York

JPL – Science Mission Design Schools: NASA 2022 Heliophysics Mission Design School Applications Due November 12, 2021 Partial financial support is avail. for a limited number of individuals when hosted in-person at JPL: JPL – Science Mission Design Schools: NASA's HMDS is a 3-month career dev. experience to learn the process & dev. of a hypothesis-driven robotic space mission led by JPL, GSFC, & APL. Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena CA

Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: Post-doctoral – Validation and calibration of satellite measurements of aerosols Postdoc fellowship funded by FAPESP (The São Paulo Research Foundation): Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: RCGI – Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil São José dos Campos, São Paulo (BR)

Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: Post-doctoral – Fluxes of greenhouse gases in Amazonia Postdoc fellowship funded by FAPESP (The São Paulo Research Foundation): Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: RCGI – Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil São Paulo (Locality), Sudeste (BR)

Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: Post-doctoral – Effect of aerosols and meteorological variables on carbon balance in Amazonia. Postdoc fellowship funded by FAPESP (The São Paulo Research Foundation): Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: RCGI – Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil São Paulo (Locality), Sudeste (BR)

Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: Post-doctoral – Remote sensing of greenhouse gases, air pollutants and aerosols in Amazonia. Postdoc fellowship funded by FAPESP: Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: RCGI – Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil São Paulo (Locality), Sudeste (BR)