University of Minnesota, Department of Earth & Environmental Sciences, Twin Cities: Faculty Position in Sedimentary Systems Science Minimum starting annual salary: $82,000.: University of Minnesota, Department of Earth & Environmental Sciences, Twin Cities: Dept of Earth & Environmental Sciences at the University of MN-Twin Cities seeks tenure-track faculty member in sedimentary systems sciences. Twin Cities Campus

University of Minnesota, Department of Earth & Environmental Sciences, Twin Cities: Faculty Position in Sedimentary Systems Science Minimum starting annual salary: $82,000.: University of Minnesota, Department of Earth & Environmental Sciences, Twin Cities: Dept of Earth & Environmental Sciences at the University of MN-Twin Cities seeks tenure-track faculty member in sedimentary systems sciences. Twin Cities Campus

University of Rochester: PhD student University of Rochester: The Ice Core and Atmospheric Chemistry Lab at the University of Rochester has openings for 2 PhD students. Rochester, New York

Department of Energy: Summer 2022 Community College Internship (CCI) Program Participants receive $650/week stipend, housing accommodations or allowance, and round-trip travel: Department of Energy: Develop your technical skills at a national laboratory while working and learning alongside the nation's best scientists and engineers. Multiple locations: https://science.osti.gov/wdts/cci/How-to-Apply/Selecting-a-Host-DOE-Laboratory

Department of Energy: Summer 2022 Science Undergraduate Laboratory Internship (SULI) Program Participants receive $650/week stipend, housing accommodations or allowance, and round-trip travel: Department of Energy: Develop your research skills at a national laboratory while working and learning alongside the nation's best scientists and engineers. Multiple locations: https://science.osti.gov/wdts/suli/How-to-Apply/Selecting-a-Host-DOE-Laboratory

Université de Lausanne : Doctoral assistant in Glaciology Université de Lausanne : Doctoral assistant in Glaciology: Understanding glacier erosion and sediment transport from the Greenland Ice Sheet Lausanne, Canton of Vaud (CH)

NC State University: Assistant Professors – Impacts of Rapid Global Change on Earth Systems and Environmental Processes Commensurate with education and experience: NC State University: The Department of Marine, Earth, and Atmospheric Sciences (MEAS) at North Carolina State University (NC State) seeks to fill three new tenure-track… Raleigh, North Carolina

Ferdowsi Research Laboraotry, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Houston: PhD Student Positions in Earth's near-surface processes, Rheology of Earth Materials Ferdowsi Research Laboraotry, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Houston: Funded Ph.D. positions are available in the Ferdowsi Research Laboratory within the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the Univer… Houston, Texas (US)

Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Syracuse University: Assistant Professor Positions (2): Near-surface and Solid Earth Imaging; Hydrology and the Environme Commensurate with experience: Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Syracuse University: The Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Syracuse University seeks applicants for two tenure-track assistant professor positions. Syracuse, New York