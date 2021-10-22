Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: Post-doctoral – Validation and calibration of satellite measurements of aerosols Postdoc fellowship funded by FAPESP (The São Paulo Research Foundation): Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: RCGI – Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil São José dos Campos, São Paulo (BR)

Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: Post-doctoral – Fluxes of greenhouse gases in Amazonia Postdoc fellowship funded by FAPESP (The São Paulo Research Foundation): Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: RCGI – Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil São Paulo (Locality), Sudeste (BR)

Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: Post-doctoral – Effect of aerosols and meteorological variables on carbon balance in Amazonia. Postdoc fellowship funded by FAPESP (The São Paulo Research Foundation): Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: RCGI – Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil São Paulo (Locality), Sudeste (BR)

Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: Post-doctoral – Remote sensing of greenhouse gases, air pollutants and aerosols in Amazonia. Postdoc fellowship funded by FAPESP: Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: RCGI – Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil São Paulo (Locality), Sudeste (BR)

Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: Post-doctoral – Service System to the Analyses of Green Gases Emission Postdoc fellowship funded by FUSP (USP Support Foundation): Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: RCGI – Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil São Paulo (Locality), Sudeste (BR)

Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory at Columbia University: Staff Associate I Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory at Columbia University: The Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbia University located in Palisades, New York, is seeking a Staff Associate I to work within existing … Palisades, New York

Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory at Columbia University: Associate Research Scientist Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory at Columbia University: Associate Research Scientist #84526 The Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbia University located in Palisades, New York, is seeking an Assoc… Palisades, New York

US EPA: Post-Doc in modeling non-perennial streams up to $75,000 per year: US EPA: Collaborating with EPA/ORD research scientists, fellowship seeks to model the spatial and temporal variability of non-perennial headwater streamflow Cincinnati, Ohio

University of Kansas, Kansas Geological Survey: Director, Kansas Geological Survey/Professor Commensurate with experience: University of Kansas, Kansas Geological Survey: The University of Kansas seeks outstanding applicants for the position of director of the Kansas Geological Survey. The director serves as the Stat… Lawrence, Kansas (US)