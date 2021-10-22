University of Minnesota, Department of Earth & Environmental Sciences, Twin Cities: Faculty Position in Sedimentary Systems Science Minimum starting annual salary: $82,000.: University of Minnesota, Department of Earth & Environmental Sciences, Twin Cities: Dept of Earth & Environmental Sciences at the University of MN-Twin Cities seeks tenure-track faculty member in sedimentary systems sciences. Twin Cities Campus

Department of Energy: Summer 2022 Community College Internship (CCI) Program Participants receive $650/week stipend, housing accommodations or allowance, and round-trip travel: Department of Energy: Develop your technical skills at a national laboratory while working and learning alongside the nation's best scientists and engineers. Multiple locations: https://science.osti.gov/wdts/cci/How-to-Apply/Selecting-a-Host-DOE-Laboratory

Department of Energy: Summer 2022 Science Undergraduate Laboratory Internship (SULI) Program Participants receive $650/week stipend, housing accommodations or allowance, and round-trip travel: Department of Energy: Develop your research skills at a national laboratory while working and learning alongside the nation's best scientists and engineers. Multiple locations: https://science.osti.gov/wdts/suli/How-to-Apply/Selecting-a-Host-DOE-Laboratory

Institute of Earth Sciences, Heidelberg University: Professor in Geodynamics W3 in the German salary scale for scholars: Institute of Earth Sciences, Heidelberg University: Structural geology&tectonics with emphasis on field-based investigations, analytical methods and numerical modelling, ideally in an integrated manner. Heidelberg, Baden-Württemberg, Germany

University Of Virginia : Research Associate, Environmental Sciences University Of Virginia : Postdoctoral Research Associate to contribute to computational research on ocean biogeochemistry and chemical-microbial networks Charlottesville, Virginia

University of California Riverside: Academic Coordinator University of California Riverside: Academic Coordinator in Earth and Planetary Sciences Analytical Facilities The Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences invites applicants for … Riverside, California (US)

Jackson School of Geosciences, University of Texas at Austin: Assistant Professor in Structural Geology Jackson School of Geosciences, University of Texas at Austin: The Department of Geological Sciences at The University of Texas at Austin seeks to hire a faculty member in the field of structural geology at the.. Austin, Texas (US)

Georgia State University, Geosciences Department: Assistant Professor with an emphasis in Environmental and Earth systems Negotiable: Georgia State University, Geosciences Department: Tenure-Track Assistant Professor, Environmental and Earth-systems change The Department of Geosciences at Georgia State University invites applicat… Atlanta, Georgia

Harvard University – Center for the Environment: Harvard University Environmental Fellows Program Salary of $80,000 per year + benefits: Harvard University – Center for the Environment: Join a community of researchers united by intellectual curiosity and a drive to understand the most important environmental challenges facing society. Cambridge, Middlesex County