- Jackson School of Geosciences, University of Texas at Austin: Assistant Professor in Structural GeologyJackson School of Geosciences, University of Texas at Austin: The Department of Geological Sciences at The University of Texas at Austin seeks to hire a faculty member in the field of structural geology at the.. Austin, Texas (US)
- Louisiana State University: Job Description: The Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and the Center for Computation and Technology at Louisiana State University … Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- NC State University: Assistant Professors – Impacts of Rapid Global Change on Earth Systems and Environmental ProcessesCommensurate with education and experience: NC State University: The Department of Marine, Earth, and Atmospheric Sciences (MEAS) at North Carolina State University (NC State) seeks to fill three new tenure-track… Raleigh, North Carolina
- SMU Department of Earth Sciences: 2 Faculty Positions: Atmospheric Science & Climate Change; Optical Remote SensingCompetitive salary and start-up plus excellent benefits: SMU Department of Earth Sciences: Two positions at the level of assistant or associate professor in the areas of atmospheric science and climate change, and optical remote sensing. Dallas, Texas
- University of Lausanne, Switzerland: The Faculty of Geosciences and the Environment (FGSE) of the University of Lausanne in Switzerland invites applications for an Assistant Professor.. Switzerland (CH)
- University of Kansas Department of Geology, Crustal Deformation group: Ph.D. student in Crustal Deformation or Seafloor GeodesyUniversity of Kansas Department of Geology, Crustal Deformation group: The Crustal Deformation group at the University of Kansas is seeking motivated graduate students in crustal deformation and seafloor geodesy. Lawrence, Kansas (US)
- University of South Carolina: Assistant Professor in Physics of the Earth & Environment (Tenure-Track)University of South Carolina: The School of the Earth, Ocean and Environment invites applications for a tenure-track, Assistant Professor in Physics of the Earth & Environment. Columbia, South Carolina
- Texas A&M University College of Geosciences: Postdoctoral Fellowship, College of Geosciences, Texas A&M UniversityTexas A&M University College of Geosciences: The College of Geosciences at Texas A&M University invites applications for two Geoscience Future Faculty Postdoctoral Research Associate Fellowships. College Station, Texas
- Up to $25,000/year + benefits: Baylor University: The Department of Geosciences at Baylor University invites applications for PhD & MS students. Fully funded graduate assistantships available. Waco, Texas
- UF/IFAS School of Forest, Fisheries, and Geomatics Sciences: Assistant Professor – Geomatics/GeodesyUF/IFAS School of Forest, Fisheries, and Geomatics Sciences: The Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences is committed to creating an environment that affirms diversity.. Gainesville, Florida (US)