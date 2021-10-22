Jackson School of Geosciences, University of Texas at Austin: Assistant Professor in Structural Geology Jackson School of Geosciences, University of Texas at Austin: The Department of Geological Sciences at The University of Texas at Austin seeks to hire a faculty member in the field of structural geology at the.. Austin, Texas (US)

NC State University : Program Manager Up to $65,000 year and full NC State University benefits: NC State University : The new Carolinas NOAA RISA, the Carolinas Collaborative on Climate, Health, and Equity at NC State University is seeking an independent and detail… Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina (US)

Louisiana State University: Associate/Full Professor Louisiana State University: Job Description: The Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and the Center for Computation and Technology at Louisiana State University … Baton Rouge, Louisiana

NC State University: Assistant Professors – Impacts of Rapid Global Change on Earth Systems and Environmental Processes Commensurate with education and experience: NC State University: The Department of Marine, Earth, and Atmospheric Sciences (MEAS) at North Carolina State University (NC State) seeks to fill three new tenure-track… Raleigh, North Carolina

UWM School of Freshwater Science: Assistant Professor, Climate and Watershed Science UWM School of Freshwater Science: Assistant Professor, tenure track, nine-month (academic year) appointment, with expertise in climate and watershed sciences. School of Freshwater Sciences University Milwaukee Wisconsin

York University: Professor In Physical Geography Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience. : York University: The Faculty of Environmental and Urban Change (EUC) at York University invites highly qualified candidates to apply for one of two (2) professorial… Toronto (City), Ontario

SMU Department of Earth Sciences: 2 Faculty Positions: Atmospheric Science & Climate Change; Optical Remote Sensing Competitive salary and start-up plus excellent benefits: SMU Department of Earth Sciences: Two positions at the level of assistant or associate professor in the areas of atmospheric science and climate change, and optical remote sensing. Dallas, Texas

University of Lausanne, Switzerland: Assistant Professor in 4D digital field and structural geology University of Lausanne, Switzerland: The Faculty of Geosciences and the Environment (FGSE) of the University of Lausanne in Switzerland invites applications for an Assistant Professor.. Switzerland (CH)