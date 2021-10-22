University of Minnesota, Department of Earth & Environmental Sciences, Twin Cities: Faculty Position in Sedimentary Systems Science Minimum starting annual salary: $82,000.: University of Minnesota, Department of Earth & Environmental Sciences, Twin Cities: Dept of Earth & Environmental Sciences at the University of MN-Twin Cities seeks tenure-track faculty member in sedimentary systems sciences. Twin Cities Campus

Department of Energy: Summer 2022 Community College Internship (CCI) Program Participants receive $650/week stipend, housing accommodations or allowance, and round-trip travel: Department of Energy: Develop your technical skills at a national laboratory while working and learning alongside the nation's best scientists and engineers. Multiple locations: https://science.osti.gov/wdts/cci/How-to-Apply/Selecting-a-Host-DOE-Laboratory

Department of Energy: Summer 2022 Science Undergraduate Laboratory Internship (SULI) Program Participants receive $650/week stipend, housing accommodations or allowance, and round-trip travel: Department of Energy: Develop your research skills at a national laboratory while working and learning alongside the nation's best scientists and engineers. Multiple locations: https://science.osti.gov/wdts/suli/How-to-Apply/Selecting-a-Host-DOE-Laboratory

Colorado State University Office of Engagement & Extension: Colorado Water Center Director Salary range for this position is $160,000 – $190,000 plus competitive benefits package.: Colorado State University Office of Engagement & Extension: The Colorado Water Center Director serves as the chief executive, academic, and policy officer of the Center. Fort Collins, Colorado

University of Delaware, Department of Geography and Spatial Sciences: Funded PhD in water sustainability Competitive salary, tuition waiver, and subsidized health insurance: University of Delaware, Department of Geography and Spatial Sciences: Funded PhD position examining water sustainability and land conservation in the Mississippi River Basin University of Delaware

US EPA: Postdoctoral Research Fellowship: Modeling Watershed-Scale Wetland Nutrient Mitigation US EPA: A postdoctoral fellowship opportunity is available at US EPA’s Office of Research and Development on wetland-to-watershed nutrient mitigation modeling Cincinnati, Ohio

US EPA: Post-Doc in modeling non-perennial streams up to $75,000 per year: US EPA: Collaborating with EPA/ORD research scientists, fellowship seeks to model the spatial and temporal variability of non-perennial headwater streamflow Cincinnati, Ohio

University of Kansas, Kansas Geological Survey: Director, Kansas Geological Survey/Professor Commensurate with experience: University of Kansas, Kansas Geological Survey: The University of Kansas seeks outstanding applicants for the position of director of the Kansas Geological Survey. The director serves as the Stat… Lawrence, Kansas (US)