Department of Energy: Summer 2022 Community College Internship (CCI) Program Participants receive $650/week stipend, housing accommodations or allowance, and round-trip travel: Department of Energy: Develop your technical skills at a national laboratory while working and learning alongside the nation's best scientists and engineers. Multiple locations: https://science.osti.gov/wdts/cci/How-to-Apply/Selecting-a-Host-DOE-Laboratory

Department of Energy: Summer 2022 Science Undergraduate Laboratory Internship (SULI) Program Participants receive $650/week stipend, housing accommodations or allowance, and round-trip travel: Department of Energy: Develop your research skills at a national laboratory while working and learning alongside the nation's best scientists and engineers. Multiple locations: https://science.osti.gov/wdts/suli/How-to-Apply/Selecting-a-Host-DOE-Laboratory

Institute of Earth Sciences, Heidelberg University: Professor in Geodynamics W3 in the German salary scale for scholars: Institute of Earth Sciences, Heidelberg University: Structural geology&tectonics with emphasis on field-based investigations, analytical methods and numerical modelling, ideally in an integrated manner. Heidelberg, Baden-Württemberg, Germany

College of William and Mary: Assistant or Associate Professor of Geology College of William and Mary: Assistant or Associate Professor of GEOLOGY The Department of Geology at William & Mary, a public university of the Commonwealth of Virginia, seeks… Williamsburg, Virginia

University of California Riverside: Academic Coordinator University of California Riverside: Academic Coordinator in Earth and Planetary Sciences Analytical Facilities The Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences invites applicants for … Riverside, California (US)

Harvard University – Center for the Environment: Harvard University Environmental Fellows Program Salary of $80,000 per year + benefits: Harvard University – Center for the Environment: Join a community of researchers united by intellectual curiosity and a drive to understand the most important environmental challenges facing society. Cambridge, Middlesex County

Ferdowsi Research Laboraotry, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Houston: PhD Student Positions in Earth's near-surface processes, Rheology of Earth Materials Ferdowsi Research Laboraotry, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Houston: Funded Ph.D. positions are available in the Ferdowsi Research Laboratory within the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the Univer… Houston, Texas (US)

DEEPS – Brown University: Postdoctoral researcher – atom probe analyses of grain boundaries DEEPS – Brown University: Postdoctoral researcher – atom probe tomography of grain boundaries in synthetic and naturally deformed samples Brown University, Providence, RI 02912, USA