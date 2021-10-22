Institute of Earth Sciences, Heidelberg University: Professor in Geodynamics W3 in the German salary scale for scholars: Institute of Earth Sciences, Heidelberg University: Structural geology&tectonics with emphasis on field-based investigations, analytical methods and numerical modelling, ideally in an integrated manner. Heidelberg, Baden-Württemberg, Germany

Auburn University College of Science and Math: NSF Funded or Non-NSF-Funded Research Trainee on Climate Resilience in the Southeastern US Funded Trainees receive $34K/yr for up to 2 yrs but Funded Trainees Must be US Citizens or Perm Resi: Auburn University College of Science and Math: Auburn accepting NSF Research Traineeship focusing on Climate Resilience applications now thru 01/10/22 for Fall 2022 Cohort, $34K stipends/annually Auburn University, Alabama

NC State University : Program Manager Up to $65,000 year and full NC State University benefits: NC State University : The new Carolinas NOAA RISA, the Carolinas Collaborative on Climate, Health, and Equity at NC State University is seeking an independent and detail… Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina (US)

University of Georgia: Post-doctoral positions with the Network for Engineering with Nature University of Georgia: The Institute for Resilient Infrastructure Systems at the University of Georgia is hiring multiple postdoc positions to work with the U.S. Army Cor… Athens, GA

Ohio University: Assistant Professor of Instruction, Geological Sciences Salary is commensurate with experience and credentials and is accompanied by our generous university: Ohio University: The Department of Geological Sciences at OHIO University invites applications for an Assistant Professor of Instruction. We seek a dynamic colleague Athens, Ohio

NC State University: Assistant Professors – Impacts of Rapid Global Change on Earth Systems and Environmental Processes Commensurate with education and experience: NC State University: The Department of Marine, Earth, and Atmospheric Sciences (MEAS) at North Carolina State University (NC State) seeks to fill three new tenure-track… Raleigh, North Carolina

UWM School of Freshwater Science: Assistant Professor, Climate and Watershed Science UWM School of Freshwater Science: Assistant Professor, tenure track, nine-month (academic year) appointment, with expertise in climate and watershed sciences. School of Freshwater Sciences University Milwaukee Wisconsin

AIR Worldwide/Verisk: Senior Science/Technical Writer AIR Worldwide/Verisk: AIR Worldwide/Verisk is seeking a science/technical writer for the Model Documentation Team. AIR develops catastrophe model… Boston, Massachusetts