Institute of Earth Sciences, Heidelberg University: Professor in Geodynamics W3 in the German salary scale for scholars: Institute of Earth Sciences, Heidelberg University: Structural geology&tectonics with emphasis on field-based investigations, analytical methods and numerical modelling, ideally in an integrated manner. Heidelberg, Baden-Württemberg, Germany

University of Kansas, Kansas Geological Survey: Director, Kansas Geological Survey/Professor Commensurate with experience: University of Kansas, Kansas Geological Survey: The University of Kansas seeks outstanding applicants for the position of director of the Kansas Geological Survey. The director serves as the Stat… Lawrence, Kansas (US)

Oregon State University; College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences: USFS Postdoctoral Fellowship in Hydroecological Research on Stream Flow Up to $55,000 per year plus 75% health insurance: Oregon State University; College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences: Join a team of experienced hydrologists, ecologists, and geomorphologists to better understand and model summer low flow in the Pacific Northwest. Corvallis, Oregon

Oregon State University; College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences: USFS Postdoctoral Fellowship in Hydrological Research on Stream Temperature Regimes Up to $55,000 per year plus 75% health insurance: Oregon State University; College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences: Join a team of experienced hydrologists, ecologists, and geomorphologists to research and model stream temperature regimes in the Pacific Northwest. Corvallis, Oregon

Yale University, Yale Center for Natural Carbon Capture: Postdoctoral Yale University, Yale Center for Natural Carbon Capture: Postdoctoral Associates and Research Scientists Yale Center for Natural Carbon Capture, Yale University The Yale Center for Natural Carbon Capture … New Haven, Connecticut (US)

AIR Worldwide/Verisk: Senior Science/Technical Writer AIR Worldwide/Verisk: AIR Worldwide/Verisk is seeking a science/technical writer for the Model Documentation Team. AIR develops catastrophe model… Boston, Massachusetts

Ferdowsi Research Laboraotry, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Houston: PhD Student Positions in Earth's near-surface processes, Rheology of Earth Materials Ferdowsi Research Laboraotry, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Houston: Funded Ph.D. positions are available in the Ferdowsi Research Laboratory within the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the Univer… Houston, Texas (US)