Department of Energy: Summer 2022 Community College Internship (CCI) Program Participants receive $650/week stipend, housing accommodations or allowance, and round-trip travel: Department of Energy: Develop your technical skills at a national laboratory while working and learning alongside the nation's best scientists and engineers. Multiple locations: https://science.osti.gov/wdts/cci/How-to-Apply/Selecting-a-Host-DOE-Laboratory

Department of Energy: Summer 2022 Science Undergraduate Laboratory Internship (SULI) Program Participants receive $650/week stipend, housing accommodations or allowance, and round-trip travel: Department of Energy: Develop your research skills at a national laboratory while working and learning alongside the nation's best scientists and engineers. Multiple locations: https://science.osti.gov/wdts/suli/How-to-Apply/Selecting-a-Host-DOE-Laboratory

Marine Science, School of Ocean Science and Engineering, The University of Southern Mississippi: Assistant Teaching Professor and Coordinator Marine Science, School of Ocean Science and Engineering, The University of Southern Mississippi: This position is a full-time, 9-month academic position with the opportunity to pursue external funding for the summer months. Stennis Space Center, Mississippi

Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute: Prototype/Experimental Machinist Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute: Ability to interpret and work with mechanical drawings/schematics as well as verbal request. MasterCam or similar CAM experience. Moss Landing, California

University Of Virginia : Research Associate, Environmental Sciences University Of Virginia : Postdoctoral Research Associate to contribute to computational research on ocean biogeochemistry and chemical-microbial networks Charlottesville, Virginia

University of California Riverside: Academic Coordinator University of California Riverside: Academic Coordinator in Earth and Planetary Sciences Analytical Facilities The Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences invites applicants for … Riverside, California (US)

Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory at Columbia University: Postdoctoral Research Scientist $66,000.00: Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory at Columbia University: The Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbia University invites applications for a Postdoctoral Research Scientist (PDRS) position in Physical … Palisades, New York

Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution: Senior Education Specialist – Science Technology Center (STC) Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution: Job Summary Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution is currently searching for a Senior Education Specialist – Science Technology Center (STC) to join… Woods Hole, Massachusetts

Auburn University College of Science and Math: NSF Funded or Non-NSF-Funded Research Trainee on Climate Resilience in the Southeastern US Funded Trainees receive $34K/yr for up to 2 yrs but Funded Trainees Must be US Citizens or Perm Resi: Auburn University College of Science and Math: Auburn accepting NSF Research Traineeship focusing on Climate Resilience applications now thru 01/10/22 for Fall 2022 Cohort, $34K stipends/annually Auburn University, Alabama