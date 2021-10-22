- University of Minnesota, Department of Earth & Environmental Sciences, Twin Cities: Faculty Position in Sedimentary Systems ScienceMinimum starting annual salary: $82,000.: University of Minnesota, Department of Earth & Environmental Sciences, Twin Cities: Dept of Earth & Environmental Sciences at the University of MN-Twin Cities seeks tenure-track faculty member in sedimentary systems sciences. Twin Cities Campus
- Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory at Columbia University: Lamont Assistant or Associate Research ProfessorLamont-Doherty Earth Observatory at Columbia University: Assistant or Associate Research Professor – Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbia University The Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbi… Palisades, New York
- University of Rochester: The Ice Core and Atmospheric Chemistry Lab at the University of Rochester has openings for 2 PhD students. Rochester, New York
- University of California Riverside: Academic Coordinator in Earth and Planetary Sciences Analytical Facilities The Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences invites applicants for … Riverside, California (US)
- Salary of $80,000 per year + benefits: Harvard University – Center for the Environment: Join a community of researchers united by intellectual curiosity and a drive to understand the most important environmental challenges facing society. Cambridge, Middlesex County
- School of Life Sciences, The Chinese University of Hong Kong: Phd positions in biogeochemistry, environmental oceanography or paleoceanographySchool of Life Sciences, The Chinese University of Hong Kong: The Marine Biogeochemical Dynamics Laboratory at the Chinese University of Hong Kong invites applications for a PhD student position in biogeochemi… Hong Kong (HK)
- Department of Geological Sciences Ohio University: Ohio University, Department of Geological Sciences: Graduate Student (MS) OpportunitiesDepartment of Geological Sciences Ohio University: The Department of Geological Sciences at Ohio University invites applications to its thesis based Master of Science program for the Fall of 2022. Athens, Ohio
- Department of Geological Sciences Ohio University: Ohio University, Department of Geological Sciences: Graduate Student (online MS) OpportunitiesDepartment of Geological Sciences Ohio University: The Department of Geological Sciences at Ohio University invites applications to its online Master of Science program. Athens, Ohio
- Minimum $65,000 + generous benefits package: U.S. Ice Drilling Program, University of Wisconsin-Madison: Ice Drilling Program seeks an Electrical Engineer for exciting design and fabrication projects, including travel opportunities to the polar regions! University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, WI with periodic travel to Greenland and Antarctica!
