University of Minnesota, Department of Earth & Environmental Sciences, Twin Cities: Faculty Position in Sedimentary Systems Science Minimum starting annual salary: $82,000.: University of Minnesota, Department of Earth & Environmental Sciences, Twin Cities: Dept of Earth & Environmental Sciences at the University of MN-Twin Cities seeks tenure-track faculty member in sedimentary systems sciences. Twin Cities Campus

Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory at Columbia University: Lamont Assistant or Associate Research Professor Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory at Columbia University: Assistant or Associate Research Professor – Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbia University The Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbi… Palisades, New York

University of Rochester: PhD student University of Rochester: The Ice Core and Atmospheric Chemistry Lab at the University of Rochester has openings for 2 PhD students. Rochester, New York

University of California Riverside: Academic Coordinator University of California Riverside: Academic Coordinator in Earth and Planetary Sciences Analytical Facilities The Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences invites applicants for … Riverside, California (US)

Harvard University – Center for the Environment: Harvard University Environmental Fellows Program Salary of $80,000 per year + benefits: Harvard University – Center for the Environment: Join a community of researchers united by intellectual curiosity and a drive to understand the most important environmental challenges facing society. Cambridge, Middlesex County

School of Life Sciences, The Chinese University of Hong Kong: Phd positions in biogeochemistry, environmental oceanography or paleoceanography School of Life Sciences, The Chinese University of Hong Kong: The Marine Biogeochemical Dynamics Laboratory at the Chinese University of Hong Kong invites applications for a PhD student position in biogeochemi… Hong Kong (HK)

Department of Geological Sciences Ohio University: Ohio University, Department of Geological Sciences: Graduate Student (MS) Opportunities Department of Geological Sciences Ohio University: The Department of Geological Sciences at Ohio University invites applications to its thesis based Master of Science program for the Fall of 2022. Athens, Ohio

Department of Geological Sciences Ohio University: Ohio University, Department of Geological Sciences: Graduate Student (online MS) Opportunities Department of Geological Sciences Ohio University: The Department of Geological Sciences at Ohio University invites applications to its online Master of Science program. Athens, Ohio

U.S. Ice Drilling Program, University of Wisconsin-Madison: Electrical Engineer Minimum $65,000 + generous benefits package: U.S. Ice Drilling Program, University of Wisconsin-Madison: Ice Drilling Program seeks an Electrical Engineer for exciting design and fabrication projects, including travel opportunities to the polar regions! University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, WI with periodic travel to Greenland and Antarctica!