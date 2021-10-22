Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: Post-doctoral – Validation and calibration of satellite measurements of aerosols Postdoc fellowship funded by FAPESP (The São Paulo Research Foundation): Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: RCGI – Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil São José dos Campos, São Paulo (BR)

Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: Post-doctoral – Fluxes of greenhouse gases in Amazonia Postdoc fellowship funded by FAPESP (The São Paulo Research Foundation): Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: RCGI – Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil São Paulo (Locality), Sudeste (BR)

Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: Post-doctoral – Effect of aerosols and meteorological variables on carbon balance in Amazonia. Postdoc fellowship funded by FAPESP (The São Paulo Research Foundation): Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: RCGI – Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil São Paulo (Locality), Sudeste (BR)

Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: Post-doctoral – Remote sensing of greenhouse gases, air pollutants and aerosols in Amazonia. Postdoc fellowship funded by FAPESP: Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: RCGI – Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil São Paulo (Locality), Sudeste (BR)

Institute of Earth Sciences, Heidelberg University: Professor in Geodynamics W3 in the German salary scale for scholars: Institute of Earth Sciences, Heidelberg University: Structural geology&tectonics with emphasis on field-based investigations, analytical methods and numerical modelling, ideally in an integrated manner. Heidelberg, Baden-Württemberg, Germany

Harvard University – Center for the Environment: Harvard University Environmental Fellows Program Salary of $80,000 per year + benefits: Harvard University – Center for the Environment: Join a community of researchers united by intellectual curiosity and a drive to understand the most important environmental challenges facing society. Cambridge, Middlesex County

Weizmann Institute of Science: The Helen Kimmel Center for Planetary Science Prize Postdoctoral Fellowship Weizmann Institute of Science: The Helen Kimmel Center for Planetary Science Prize Postdoctoral Fellowship Weizmann Institute, Rehovot, Israel (IL)

George Mason University: Assistant Professor George Mason University: Assistant Professor The George Mason University Department of Physics and Astronomy invites applications for a full-time tenure-track Assistant Pro… Fairfax, Virginia

The SETI Institute: Planetary Astronomer The SETI Institute: Planetary Astronomer Description FLSA Status: Full-Time, Exempt Reports to: … Mountain View, California (US)