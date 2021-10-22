Department of Energy: Summer 2022 Community College Internship (CCI) Program Participants receive $650/week stipend, housing accommodations or allowance, and round-trip travel: Department of Energy: Develop your technical skills at a national laboratory while working and learning alongside the nation's best scientists and engineers. Multiple locations: https://science.osti.gov/wdts/cci/How-to-Apply/Selecting-a-Host-DOE-Laboratory

Department of Energy: Summer 2022 Science Undergraduate Laboratory Internship (SULI) Program Participants receive $650/week stipend, housing accommodations or allowance, and round-trip travel: Department of Energy: Develop your research skills at a national laboratory while working and learning alongside the nation's best scientists and engineers. Multiple locations: https://science.osti.gov/wdts/suli/How-to-Apply/Selecting-a-Host-DOE-Laboratory

Institute of Earth Sciences, Heidelberg University: Professor in Geodynamics W3 in the German salary scale for scholars: Institute of Earth Sciences, Heidelberg University: Structural geology&tectonics with emphasis on field-based investigations, analytical methods and numerical modelling, ideally in an integrated manner. Heidelberg, Baden-Württemberg, Germany

Graduate School of Oceanography, University of Rhode Island: PhD opportunities in geophysics Graduate School of Oceanography, University of Rhode Island: PhD opportunities in geophysics at the University of Rhode Island, USA Rhode Island

AIR Worldwide/Verisk: Senior Science/Technical Writer AIR Worldwide/Verisk: AIR Worldwide/Verisk is seeking a science/technical writer for the Model Documentation Team. AIR develops catastrophe model… Boston, Massachusetts

Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Syracuse University: Assistant Professor Positions (2): Near-surface and Solid Earth Imaging; Hydrology and the Environme Commensurate with experience: Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Syracuse University: The Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Syracuse University seeks applicants for two tenure-track assistant professor positions. Syracuse, New York

Institute of Earth Sciences, University of Lausanne: Postdoctoral Fellow Institute of Earth Sciences, University of Lausanne: Postdoc position in applied geophysics and glaciology at the University of Lausanne, Switzerland. Institute of Earth Sciences, University of Lausanne, Switzerland

Columbia University: Lecturer in Discipline Competitive salary and research allowance: Columbia University: Position Description Frontiers of Science is a one-semester course that integrates modern science into the Core Curriculum of Columbia College in o… New York City, New York