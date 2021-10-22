Auburn University College of Science and Math: NSF Funded or Non-NSF-Funded Research Trainee on Climate Resilience in the Southeastern US Funded Trainees receive $34K/yr for up to 2 yrs but Funded Trainees Must be US Citizens or Perm Resi: Auburn University College of Science and Math: Auburn accepting NSF Research Traineeship focusing on Climate Resilience applications now thru 01/10/22 for Fall 2022 Cohort, $34K stipends/annually Auburn University, Alabama

Harvard University – Center for the Environment: Harvard University Environmental Fellows Program Salary of $80,000 per year + benefits: Harvard University – Center for the Environment: Join a community of researchers united by intellectual curiosity and a drive to understand the most important environmental challenges facing society. Cambridge, Middlesex County

NC State University : Program Manager Up to $65,000 year and full NC State University benefits: NC State University : The new Carolinas NOAA RISA, the Carolinas Collaborative on Climate, Health, and Equity at NC State University is seeking an independent and detail… Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina (US)

University of Georgia: Post-doctoral positions with the Network for Engineering with Nature University of Georgia: The Institute for Resilient Infrastructure Systems at the University of Georgia is hiring multiple postdoc positions to work with the U.S. Army Cor… Athens, GA

UWM School of Freshwater Science: Assistant Professor, Climate and Watershed Science UWM School of Freshwater Science: Assistant Professor, tenure track, nine-month (academic year) appointment, with expertise in climate and watershed sciences. School of Freshwater Sciences University Milwaukee Wisconsin

University of Oklahoma-The Department of Geography and Environmental Sustainability : Assistant Professors, Geography and Environmental Sustainability University of Oklahoma-The Department of Geography and Environmental Sustainability : OKLAHOMA, NORMAN 73019. The Department of Geography and Environmental Sustainability (DGES) at the University of Oklahoma (http://geography.ou.edu)… Norman, Oklahoma

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology: 6 x Open-Rank Faculty Positions in Climate and Livability Internationally competitive, health and savings benefits, travel allowances, tax-free salary: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology: Six (6) Open Rank Faculty Positions in Climate and Livability at KAUST. Bring your insights, solutions and focus to the global climate challenge. Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

University of Kansas: Two graduate positions available on groundwater and agriculture decision science Competitive graduate stipend and full tuition remission: University of Kansas: Two graduate students (M.S./Ph.D. track) to study how farmers, water managers, and scientists understand and use groundwater models. Lawrence, Kansas (US)