Institute of Earth Sciences, Heidelberg University: Professor in Geodynamics W3 in the German salary scale for scholars: Institute of Earth Sciences, Heidelberg University: Structural geology&tectonics with emphasis on field-based investigations, analytical methods and numerical modelling, ideally in an integrated manner. Heidelberg, Baden-Württemberg, Germany

University of Kansas, Kansas Geological Survey: Director, Kansas Geological Survey/Professor Commensurate with experience: University of Kansas, Kansas Geological Survey: The University of Kansas seeks outstanding applicants for the position of director of the Kansas Geological Survey. The director serves as the Stat… Lawrence, Kansas (US)

Oregon State University; College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences: USFS Postdoctoral Fellowship in Hydroecological Research on Stream Flow Up to $55,000 per year plus 75% health insurance: Oregon State University; College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences: Join a team of experienced hydrologists, ecologists, and geomorphologists to better understand and model summer low flow in the Pacific Northwest. Corvallis, Oregon

Oregon State University; College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences: USFS Postdoctoral Fellowship in Hydrological Research on Stream Temperature Regimes Up to $55,000 per year plus 75% health insurance: Oregon State University; College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences: Join a team of experienced hydrologists, ecologists, and geomorphologists to research and model stream temperature regimes in the Pacific Northwest. Corvallis, Oregon

Harvard University – Center for the Environment: Harvard University Environmental Fellows Program Salary of $80,000 per year + benefits: Harvard University – Center for the Environment: Join a community of researchers united by intellectual curiosity and a drive to understand the most important environmental challenges facing society. Cambridge, Middlesex County

Graduate School of Oceanography, University of Rhode Island: PhD opportunities in geophysics Graduate School of Oceanography, University of Rhode Island: PhD opportunities in geophysics at the University of Rhode Island, USA Rhode Island

Ferdowsi Research Laboraotry, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Houston: PhD Student Positions in Earth's near-surface processes, Rheology of Earth Materials Ferdowsi Research Laboraotry, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Houston: Funded Ph.D. positions are available in the Ferdowsi Research Laboratory within the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the Univer… Houston, Texas (US)

Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Syracuse University: Assistant Professor Positions (2): Near-surface and Solid Earth Imaging; Hydrology and the Environme Commensurate with experience: Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Syracuse University: The Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Syracuse University seeks applicants for two tenure-track assistant professor positions. Syracuse, New York