- W3 in the German salary scale for scholars: Institute of Earth Sciences, Heidelberg University: Structural geology&tectonics with emphasis on field-based investigations, analytical methods and numerical modelling, ideally in an integrated manner. Heidelberg, Baden-Württemberg, Germany
- Commensurate with experience: University of Kansas, Kansas Geological Survey: The University of Kansas seeks outstanding applicants for the position of director of the Kansas Geological Survey. The director serves as the Stat… Lawrence, Kansas (US)
- Oregon State University; College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences: USFS Postdoctoral Fellowship in Hydroecological Research on Stream FlowUp to $55,000 per year plus 75% health insurance: Oregon State University; College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences: Join a team of experienced hydrologists, ecologists, and geomorphologists to better understand and model summer low flow in the Pacific Northwest. Corvallis, Oregon
- Oregon State University; College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences: USFS Postdoctoral Fellowship in Hydrological Research on Stream Temperature RegimesUp to $55,000 per year plus 75% health insurance: Oregon State University; College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences: Join a team of experienced hydrologists, ecologists, and geomorphologists to research and model stream temperature regimes in the Pacific Northwest. Corvallis, Oregon
- Salary of $80,000 per year + benefits: Harvard University – Center for the Environment: Join a community of researchers united by intellectual curiosity and a drive to understand the most important environmental challenges facing society. Cambridge, Middlesex County
- Graduate School of Oceanography, University of Rhode Island: PhD opportunities in geophysics at the University of Rhode Island, USA Rhode Island
- Ferdowsi Research Laboraotry, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Houston: PhD Student Positions in Earth's near-surface processes, Rheology of Earth MaterialsFerdowsi Research Laboraotry, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Houston: Funded Ph.D. positions are available in the Ferdowsi Research Laboratory within the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the Univer… Houston, Texas (US)
- Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Syracuse University: Assistant Professor Positions (2): Near-surface and Solid Earth Imaging; Hydrology and the EnvironmeCommensurate with experience: Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Syracuse University: The Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Syracuse University seeks applicants for two tenure-track assistant professor positions. Syracuse, New York
- Competitive salary and research allowance: Columbia University: Position Description Frontiers of Science is a one-semester course that integrates modern science into the Core Curriculum of Columbia College in o… New York City, New York