University of Rochester: PhD student University of Rochester: The Ice Core and Atmospheric Chemistry Lab at the University of Rochester has openings for 2 PhD students. Rochester, New York

JPL – Science Mission Design Schools: NASA 2022 Heliophysics Mission Design School Applications Due November 12, 2021 Partial financial support is avail. for a limited number of individuals when hosted in-person at JPL: JPL – Science Mission Design Schools: NASA's HMDS is a 3-month career dev. experience to learn the process & dev. of a hypothesis-driven robotic space mission led by JPL, GSFC, & APL. Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena CA

Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: Post-doctoral – Validation and calibration of satellite measurements of aerosols Postdoc fellowship funded by FAPESP (The São Paulo Research Foundation): Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: RCGI – Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil São José dos Campos, São Paulo (BR)

Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: Post-doctoral – Fluxes of greenhouse gases in Amazonia Postdoc fellowship funded by FAPESP (The São Paulo Research Foundation): Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: RCGI – Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil São Paulo (Locality), Sudeste (BR)

Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: Post-doctoral – Effect of aerosols and meteorological variables on carbon balance in Amazonia. Postdoc fellowship funded by FAPESP (The São Paulo Research Foundation): Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: RCGI – Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil São Paulo (Locality), Sudeste (BR)

Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: Post-doctoral – Remote sensing of greenhouse gases, air pollutants and aerosols in Amazonia. Postdoc fellowship funded by FAPESP: Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: RCGI – Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil São Paulo (Locality), Sudeste (BR)

George Mason University: Assistant Professor George Mason University: Assistant Professor The George Mason University Department of Physics and Astronomy invites applications for a full-time tenure-track Assistant Pro… Fairfax, Virginia

Columbia University: Lecturer in Discipline Competitive salary and research allowance: Columbia University: Position Description Frontiers of Science is a one-semester course that integrates modern science into the Core Curriculum of Columbia College in o… New York City, New York

University of California, Berkeley: Postdoctoral Scholar-Heliophysics and Planetary Science -Space Sciences Laboratory University of California, Berkeley: The Space Sciences Laboratory (SSL) at the University of California, Berkeley seeks applications for a full-time Postdoctoral Researcher with exper… Berkeley, California (US)