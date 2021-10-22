- University of Rochester: The Ice Core and Atmospheric Chemistry Lab at the University of Rochester has openings for 2 PhD students. Rochester, New York
- JPL – Science Mission Design Schools: NASA 2022 Heliophysics Mission Design School Applications Due November 12, 2021Partial financial support is avail. for a limited number of individuals when hosted in-person at JPL: JPL – Science Mission Design Schools: NASA's HMDS is a 3-month career dev. experience to learn the process & dev. of a hypothesis-driven robotic space mission led by JPL, GSFC, & APL. Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena CA
- Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: Post-doctoral – Validation and calibration of satellite measurements of aerosolsPostdoc fellowship funded by FAPESP (The São Paulo Research Foundation): Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: RCGI – Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil São José dos Campos, São Paulo (BR)
- Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: Post-doctoral – Fluxes of greenhouse gases in AmazoniaPostdoc fellowship funded by FAPESP (The São Paulo Research Foundation): Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: RCGI – Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil São Paulo (Locality), Sudeste (BR)
- Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: Post-doctoral – Effect of aerosols and meteorological variables on carbon balance in Amazonia.Postdoc fellowship funded by FAPESP (The São Paulo Research Foundation): Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: RCGI – Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil São Paulo (Locality), Sudeste (BR)
- Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: Post-doctoral – Remote sensing of greenhouse gases, air pollutants and aerosols in Amazonia.Postdoc fellowship funded by FAPESP: Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil: RCGI – Research Centre for Greenhouse Gas Innovation – University of São Paulo (USP) Brazil São Paulo (Locality), Sudeste (BR)
- George Mason University: Assistant Professor The George Mason University Department of Physics and Astronomy invites applications for a full-time tenure-track Assistant Pro… Fairfax, Virginia
- Competitive salary and research allowance: Columbia University: Position Description Frontiers of Science is a one-semester course that integrates modern science into the Core Curriculum of Columbia College in o… New York City, New York
- University of California, Berkeley: Postdoctoral Scholar-Heliophysics and Planetary Science -Space Sciences LaboratoryUniversity of California, Berkeley: The Space Sciences Laboratory (SSL) at the University of California, Berkeley seeks applications for a full-time Postdoctoral Researcher with exper… Berkeley, California (US)
- University of South Carolina: Assistant Professor in Physics of the Earth & Environment (Tenure-Track)University of South Carolina: The School of the Earth, Ocean and Environment invites applications for a tenure-track, Assistant Professor in Physics of the Earth & Environment. Columbia, South Carolina