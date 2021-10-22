Institute of Earth Sciences, Heidelberg University: Professor in Geodynamics W3 in the German salary scale for scholars: Institute of Earth Sciences, Heidelberg University: Structural geology&tectonics with emphasis on field-based investigations, analytical methods and numerical modelling, ideally in an integrated manner. Heidelberg, Baden-Württemberg, Germany

Graduate School of Oceanography, University of Rhode Island: PhD opportunities in geophysics Graduate School of Oceanography, University of Rhode Island: PhD opportunities in geophysics at the University of Rhode Island, USA Rhode Island

U.S. Geological Survey: Postdoctoral Research Fellow U.S. Geological Survey: The Mendenhall Research Fellowship Program provides an opportunity for postdoctoral fellows to conduct Spokane, Washington State

Ferdowsi Research Laboraotry, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Houston: PhD Student Positions in Earth's near-surface processes, Rheology of Earth Materials Ferdowsi Research Laboraotry, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Houston: Funded Ph.D. positions are available in the Ferdowsi Research Laboratory within the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the Univer… Houston, Texas (US)

Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Syracuse University: Assistant Professor Positions (2): Near-surface and Solid Earth Imaging; Hydrology and the Environme Commensurate with experience: Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Syracuse University: The Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Syracuse University seeks applicants for two tenure-track assistant professor positions. Syracuse, New York

Columbia University: Lecturer in Discipline Competitive salary and research allowance: Columbia University: Position Description Frontiers of Science is a one-semester course that integrates modern science into the Core Curriculum of Columbia College in o… New York City, New York

Department of Geosciences at Auburn University: Assistant Professor – Geophysics Department of Geosciences at Auburn University: The Department of Geosciences at Auburn University invites applications for a tenure-track Assistant Professor position in Geophysics. Auburn University, Auburn, Alabama

SMU Department of Earth Sciences: 2 Faculty Positions: Atmospheric Science & Climate Change; Optical Remote Sensing Competitive salary and start-up plus excellent benefits: SMU Department of Earth Sciences: Two positions at the level of assistant or associate professor in the areas of atmospheric science and climate change, and optical remote sensing. Dallas, Texas