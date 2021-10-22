- W3 in the German salary scale for scholars: Institute of Earth Sciences, Heidelberg University: Structural geology&tectonics with emphasis on field-based investigations, analytical methods and numerical modelling, ideally in an integrated manner. Heidelberg, Baden-Württemberg, Germany
- W3 in the German salary scale for scholars: Institute of Earth Sciences, Heidelberg University: Structural geology&tectonics with emphasis on field-based investigations, analytical methods and numerical modelling, ideally in an integrated manner. Heidelberg, Baden-Württemberg, Germany
- Graduate School of Oceanography, University of Rhode Island: PhD opportunities in geophysics at the University of Rhode Island, USA Rhode Island
- U.S. Geological Survey: The Mendenhall Research Fellowship Program provides an opportunity for postdoctoral fellows to conduct Spokane, Washington State
- Ferdowsi Research Laboraotry, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Houston: PhD Student Positions in Earth's near-surface processes, Rheology of Earth MaterialsFerdowsi Research Laboraotry, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Houston: Funded Ph.D. positions are available in the Ferdowsi Research Laboratory within the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the Univer… Houston, Texas (US)
- Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Syracuse University: Assistant Professor Positions (2): Near-surface and Solid Earth Imaging; Hydrology and the EnvironmeCommensurate with experience: Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Syracuse University: The Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Syracuse University seeks applicants for two tenure-track assistant professor positions. Syracuse, New York
- Competitive salary and research allowance: Columbia University: Position Description Frontiers of Science is a one-semester course that integrates modern science into the Core Curriculum of Columbia College in o… New York City, New York
- Department of Geosciences at Auburn University: The Department of Geosciences at Auburn University invites applications for a tenure-track Assistant Professor position in Geophysics. Auburn University, Auburn, Alabama
- SMU Department of Earth Sciences: 2 Faculty Positions: Atmospheric Science & Climate Change; Optical Remote SensingCompetitive salary and start-up plus excellent benefits: SMU Department of Earth Sciences: Two positions at the level of assistant or associate professor in the areas of atmospheric science and climate change, and optical remote sensing. Dallas, Texas
- Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Syracuse University: PhD Student Position in Geodynamics and Landscape Evolution ModelingDepartment of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Syracuse University: The geodynamics lab at Syracuse University in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences is looking for a PhD student to join the group wit… Syracuse, New York
- W3 in the German salary scale for scholars: Institute of Earth Sciences, Heidelberg University: Structural geology&tectonics with emphasis on field-based investigations, analytical methods and numerical modelling, ideally in an integrated manner. Heidelberg, Baden-Württemberg, Germany
- W3 in the German salary scale for scholars: Institute of Earth Sciences, Heidelberg University: Structural geology&tectonics with emphasis on field-based investigations, analytical methods and numerical modelling, ideally in an integrated manner. Heidelberg, Baden-Württemberg, Germany
- Graduate School of Oceanography, University of Rhode Island: PhD opportunities in geophysics at the University of Rhode Island, USA Rhode Island
- U.S. Geological Survey: The Mendenhall Research Fellowship Program provides an opportunity for postdoctoral fellows to conduct Spokane, Washington State
- Ferdowsi Research Laboraotry, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Houston: PhD Student Positions in Earth's near-surface processes, Rheology of Earth MaterialsFerdowsi Research Laboraotry, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Houston: Funded Ph.D. positions are available in the Ferdowsi Research Laboratory within the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the Univer… Houston, Texas (US)
- Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Syracuse University: Assistant Professor Positions (2): Near-surface and Solid Earth Imaging; Hydrology and the EnvironmeCommensurate with experience: Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Syracuse University: The Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Syracuse University seeks applicants for two tenure-track assistant professor positions. Syracuse, New York
- Competitive salary and research allowance: Columbia University: Position Description Frontiers of Science is a one-semester course that integrates modern science into the Core Curriculum of Columbia College in o… New York City, New York
- Department of Geosciences at Auburn University: The Department of Geosciences at Auburn University invites applications for a tenure-track Assistant Professor position in Geophysics. Auburn University, Auburn, Alabama
- SMU Department of Earth Sciences: 2 Faculty Positions: Atmospheric Science & Climate Change; Optical Remote SensingCompetitive salary and start-up plus excellent benefits: SMU Department of Earth Sciences: Two positions at the level of assistant or associate professor in the areas of atmospheric science and climate change, and optical remote sensing. Dallas, Texas
- Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Syracuse University: PhD Student Position in Geodynamics and Landscape Evolution ModelingDepartment of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Syracuse University: The geodynamics lab at Syracuse University in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences is looking for a PhD student to join the group wit… Syracuse, New York