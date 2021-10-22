- W3 in the German salary scale for scholars: Institute of Earth Sciences, Heidelberg University: Structural geology&tectonics with emphasis on field-based investigations, analytical methods and numerical modelling, ideally in an integrated manner. Heidelberg, Baden-Württemberg, Germany
- W3 in the German salary scale for scholars: Institute of Earth Sciences, Heidelberg University: Structural geology&tectonics with emphasis on field-based investigations, analytical methods and numerical modelling, ideally in an integrated manner. Heidelberg, Baden-Württemberg, Germany
- University of California Riverside: Academic Coordinator in Earth and Planetary Sciences Analytical Facilities The Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences invites applicants for … Riverside, California (US)
- Commensurate with experience: University of Kansas, Kansas Geological Survey: The University of Kansas seeks outstanding applicants for the position of director of the Kansas Geological Survey. The director serves as the Stat… Lawrence, Kansas (US)
- Georgia State University, Geosciences Department: Assistant Professor with an emphasis in Environmental and Earth systemsNegotiable: Georgia State University, Geosciences Department: Tenure-Track Assistant Professor, Environmental and Earth-systems change The Department of Geosciences at Georgia State University invites applicat… Atlanta, Georgia
- Oregon State University; College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences: USFS Postdoctoral Fellowship in Hydroecological Research on Stream FlowUp to $55,000 per year plus 75% health insurance: Oregon State University; College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences: Join a team of experienced hydrologists, ecologists, and geomorphologists to better understand and model summer low flow in the Pacific Northwest. Corvallis, Oregon
- Oregon State University; College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences: USFS Postdoctoral Fellowship in Hydrological Research on Stream Temperature RegimesUp to $55,000 per year plus 75% health insurance: Oregon State University; College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences: Join a team of experienced hydrologists, ecologists, and geomorphologists to research and model stream temperature regimes in the Pacific Northwest. Corvallis, Oregon
- Salary of $80,000 per year + benefits: Harvard University – Center for the Environment: Join a community of researchers united by intellectual curiosity and a drive to understand the most important environmental challenges facing society. Cambridge, Middlesex County
- NC State University: Assistant Professors – Impacts of Rapid Global Change on Earth Systems and Environmental ProcessesCommensurate with education and experience: NC State University: The Department of Marine, Earth, and Atmospheric Sciences (MEAS) at North Carolina State University (NC State) seeks to fill three new tenure-track… Raleigh, North Carolina
- U.S. Geological Survey: The Mendenhall Research Fellowship Program provides an opportunity for postdoctoral fellows to conduct Spokane, Washington State