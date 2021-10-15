Biography

Michalea King is a glaciologist and Postdoctoral Scholar at the University of Washington’s Polar Science Center. She uses remotely sensed observations to understand large-scale ice-sheet processes, with her work primarily focusing on resolving recent changes at marine-terminating outlet glaciers. Michalea is originally from Ohio, and after completing her M.S. thesis research at the University of Delaware on seasonal volume changes in Arctic sea ice, she returned to pursue her Ph.D. at Ohio State University. She earned her degree in 2020, working with a team of multi-institutional collaborators to produce high-resolution records of solid ice discharged from Greenland outlet glaciers and relate these increasing quantities to glacier retreat through time. Currently, she is interested in processes controlling sub-seasonal glacier changes near the ice-ocean interface.

While most of Michalea’s research utilizes satellite observations, she places a high value on field work and in-situ observations and has participated in field campaigns in Greenland, the South Pole, Antarctica, and Alaska. She strives to improve science communication and polar science literacy through outreach and teaching opportunities. Michalea has acted as a participating scientist in NSF-sponsored youth science literacy initiatives, contributed invited essays for the Royal Meteorological Society and The Conversation, and discussed her research and broader climate change implications with BBC World Service radio and with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry. 0000-0002-8138-4362

Honors/Awards

Applied Physics Laboratory Postdoctoral SEED Fellowship Recipient

3-time AGU Outstanding Student Presentation Award Winner (Fall Meeting 2017, 2018, 2019)

Affiliation

University of Washington Applied Physics Laboratory, Polar Science Center

Location

Seattle, Wash.

Website

http://psc.apl.uw.edu/people/post-docs/michalea-king

Twitter

@Michalea_King