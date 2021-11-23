New Insights on Stratospheric Circulation from Fluorine Tracers
Stratospheric fluorine species have accumulated faster in the Northern Hemisphere over the past two decades reflecting interhemispheric differences in the Brewer-Dobson transport circulation.
What Controls Nitrous Oxide Emissions from Rivers?
Statistical and numerical models show that denitrification efficiency is a key parameter controlling the production of N2O from rivers, providing a target for river restoration…
Dungeness Crab at Risk from Multiple Climate-Related Stressors
The lucrative Dungeness crab fishery is at risk because of the combined effects of projected…
Simpson’s Law Role and Water Vapor Feedbacks
The choice of a fixed relative humidity leads to a simpler picture of climate feedbacks…
A Better Look at the Moon’s Middle Mantle
A new analysis strategy sheds new light on the electrical conductivity of the lunar mantle…