Figure from the article.
Synthetic scenarios using various sensing geometries. (a) A comparisons of Euler rotation pole constrained here (2A, 2AD and 9AD) and the distance Δ D between the InSAR-derived vector model 2A, proposed here, and that in Altamimi et al., 2017. (b) Predicted horizontal velocities, assuming a fixed Nubia reference frame, of the InSAR vectors in model 2A, proposed here, evaluated at GNSS sites. The mean differences in east (δ ve) and north (δ vn) components are compared with the geodetic model of Altamimi et al. (2017). Dots are colored by residual RMS. Labeling for GNSS-only synthetics: gnssNW denotes 15 stations in NW Arabia; gnssEW denotes 20 sparse GNSS sites in panel (b). gnss denotes the full GNSS network in Arabia. Labeling for InSAR synthetics: the numeric denotes the total number of track(s), “A” denotes ascending data, and “D” for descending data. Credit: Liu et al. [2025], Figure 5(a,b)
Source: Geophysical Research Letters 

Measuring the movement and, most importantly, the deformation of continents is essential for improving the assessment of geologic hazards, such as earthquakes. To date, tectonic plate motions are estimated using GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) observations. However, these estimates rely heavily on the distribution of geodetic GNSS stations, which may be uneven or even sparse, in continent interiors.

Liu et al. [2025] present a new method that uses satellite-based Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) imagery to map continental motions over large areas, with unprecedented coverage. The method corrects for long wavelength noise, such as non-tectonic contributions that may obscure true motions, and extracts absolute plate rotation, as successfully demonstrated reproducing the motions of the Arabian plate.

This method has great potential as it enhances our ability to map plate margin strain and significantly extends geodetic coverage into continent interiors, where conventional instrumentation is poor or lacking. It also advances our understanding of continental lithospheric dynamics and may significantly improve our assessment of hazard in vulnerable regions.

Citation: Liu, Y.-K., Yunjun, Z., & Simons, M. (2025). Inferring tectonic plate rotations from InSAR time series. Geophysical Research Letters, 52, e2025GL115137. https://doi.org/10.1029/2025GL115137

—Fabio A. Capitanio, Editor, Geophysical Research Letters

