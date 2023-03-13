Society of Professional Journalists, Dateline Awards

Each year, the Washington, D.C., chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists recognizes excellence in print, digital, and broadcast journalism in the greater metropolitan D.C. area through its Dateline Awards. In 2022, two Eos articles were honored in this prestigious competition.

Features 2022, Winner: “The Capital’s Waterways Could Be Swimmable by 2030” by Mark Betancourt

Non-Breaking News 2022, Finalist: “Leaky Pipes Are Dosing Baltimore’s Waterways with Drugs” by Richard J. Sima

EXCEL Awards

The EXCEL Awards from the Association Media & Publishing Network is “the largest and most prestigious program recognizing excellence and leadership in association media, publishing, marketing, and communication.” Eos has received numerous EXCEL Awards from 2015 through the present.

DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION INITIATIVES

Feature Article 2021, Gold: “Creating Spaces for Geoscientists with Disabilities to Thrive” by Anita Marshall and Sean Thatcher

DIGITAL MEDIA

Website,

Editorial Excellence 2022, Gold

2021, Silver

2020, Silver

2019, Gold

2018, Gold Website,

General Excellence 2020, Bronze

2019, Gold Website,

Design Excellence 2015, Silver

MAGAZINES

General Excellence 2020, Silver

Editorial/

Opinion Piece 2017, Bronze: “Steps to Building a No-Tolerance Culture for Sexual Harassment” by Erika Marín-Spiotta, Blair Schneider, and Mary Anne Holmes

American Inhouse Design Awards

In 2022, Eos’s special November–December 2020 double issue, “Reimagining the Geosciences,” was recognized in the DEI Communications category of Graphic Design USA’s Inhouse Design Awards. These awards recognize “outstanding work by inhouse creatives and their departments.”

Hermes Creative Awards The Hermes Creative Awards, an international competition for creative professionals, are administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). These awards recognize “outstanding work in the industry while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals.” Print Media: Design, Poster 2022, Gold: Mars from the InSight Out Print Media: Publications, Magazine 2020, Gold: Eos Centennial Illustration/Special Edition Print Media: Design, Publication Interior 2019, Gold: “Testing the Waters: Mobile Apps for Crowdsourced Streamflow Data” magazine layout; Eos, August 2018

AIGA 50

AIGA50, presented by the local DC chapter of AIGA, The Professional Association for Design, “honors works from professional and student designers that embody the creative spirit of our region” (Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia). Eos garnered a 2020 AIGA 50 design award in the category of Event, Individual Piece for our Centennial issue.

These 10 covers celebrate the Centennial themes Eos has covered in 2019. Across the top row: Science policy and education, cryosphere sciences, Earth deep interior to surface studies, atmospheric sciences, and space and planetary sciences. On the bottom row: Climate sciences, ocean sciences, paleoceanography and paleoclimatology, planetary processes, and natural hazards. Artist: Ellen Schofield (ellenschofield.com)

Association TRENDS All Media Contest

From 1979 through 2014, Eos—then called Eos, Transactions, American Geophysical Union—was published as a weekly tabloid newspaper distributed to AGU members. In 2014, Eos.org was launched, making the publication accessible to a wide audience. To accompany Eos’s dynamic new format, a monthly print version was also launched for AGU members. In 2015, this dramatic transformation was recognized by Association TRENDS with a Gold award for Most Improved Magazine or Journal.

Interactive Media Awards

In 2015, as a brand-new website, Eos.org won Best in Class in the Science and Technology Websites category. The Interactive Media Council, Inc., describes this award as “the highest honor bestowed by the Interactive Media Awards,” going on to say, “It represents the very best in planning, execution and overall professionalism.”