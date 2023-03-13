Society of Professional Journalists, Dateline Awards
Each year, the Washington, D.C., chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists recognizes excellence in print, digital, and broadcast journalism in the greater metropolitan D.C. area through its Dateline Awards. In 2022, two Eos articles were honored in this prestigious competition.
Features
2022, Winner: “The Capital’s Waterways Could Be Swimmable by 2030” by Mark Betancourt
Non-Breaking News
2022, Finalist: “Leaky Pipes Are Dosing Baltimore’s Waterways with Drugs” by Richard J. Sima
EXCEL Awards
The EXCEL Awards from the Association Media & Publishing Network is “the largest and most prestigious program recognizing excellence and leadership in association media, publishing, marketing, and communication.” Eos has received numerous EXCEL Awards from 2015 through the present.
DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION INITIATIVES
Feature Article
2021, Gold: “Creating Spaces for Geoscientists with Disabilities to Thrive” by Anita Marshall and Sean Thatcher
DIGITAL MEDIA
Website,
Editorial Excellence
2022, Gold
2021, Silver
2020, Silver
2019, Gold
2018, Gold
Website,
General Excellence
2020, Bronze
2019, Gold
Website,
Design Excellence
2015, Silver
MAGAZINES
General Excellence
2020, Silver
Feature Article
2022, Gold: “The Surprising Root of the Massachusetts Fight Against Natural Gas” by Jenessa Duncombe
2022, Silver: “How the Ski Industry Stopped Worrying and Learned to Love Climate Activism” by Jenessa Duncombe
2021, Silver: “Modeling Under Pressure” by Mark Betancourt
2020 Silver: “No Place to Flee” by William Pollock and Joseph Wartman
2020, Bronze: “The Unsolved Mystery of the Earth Blobs” by Jenessa Duncombe
2016, Silver: “Los Angeles Gets Serious About Preparing for the “Big One’” by Julia Rosen
Editorial/
Opinion Piece
2017, Bronze: “Steps to Building a No-Tolerance Culture for Sexual Harassment” by Erika Marín-Spiotta, Blair Schneider, and Mary Anne Holmes
Cover – Photography
2018, Silver: April 2017
2018, Bronze: December 2017
2016, Gold: 1 June 2015
2016, Bronze: 1 April 2015
Feature Article Design
2017, Gold: “Six Snapshots of Geoscience Research from National Parks,” designed by Travis Frazier
American Inhouse Design Awards
In 2022, Eos’s special November–December 2020 double issue, “Reimagining the Geosciences,” was recognized in the DEI Communications category of Graphic Design USA’s Inhouse Design Awards. These awards recognize “outstanding work by inhouse creatives and their departments.”
Hermes Creative Awards
The Hermes Creative Awards, an international competition for creative professionals, are administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). These awards recognize “outstanding work in the industry while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals.”
Print Media: Design, Poster
2022, Gold: Mars from the InSight Out
Print Media: Publications, Magazine
2020, Gold: Eos Centennial Illustration/Special Edition
Print Media: Design, Publication Interior
2019, Gold: “Testing the Waters: Mobile Apps for Crowdsourced Streamflow Data” magazine layout; Eos, August 2018
AIGA 50
AIGA50, presented by the local DC chapter of AIGA, The Professional Association for Design, “honors works from professional and student designers that embody the creative spirit of our region” (Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia). Eos garnered a 2020 AIGA 50 design award in the category of Event, Individual Piece for our Centennial issue.
Association TRENDS All Media Contest
From 1979 through 2014, Eos—then called Eos, Transactions, American Geophysical Union—was published as a weekly tabloid newspaper distributed to AGU members. In 2014, Eos.org was launched, making the publication accessible to a wide audience. To accompany Eos’s dynamic new format, a monthly print version was also launched for AGU members.
In 2015, this dramatic transformation was recognized by Association TRENDS with a Gold award for Most Improved Magazine or Journal.
Interactive Media Awards
In 2015, as a brand-new website, Eos.org won Best in Class in the Science and Technology Websites category. The Interactive Media Council, Inc., describes this award as “the highest honor bestowed by the Interactive Media Awards,” going on to say, “It represents the very best in planning, execution and overall professionalism.”