Managing Wetlands to Improve Carbon Sequestration

A new book examines research on wetlands from around the world to illustrate how environmental management can improve carbon sequestration while improving the health and…

Reviewing Reviewers

AGU analyzes reviewer age, gender, and geographic location especially to see how the pandemic may have affected our reviewer pool.

by Paige Wooden

Telling the Stories Behind the Science

AGU’s newest journal, Perspectives of Earth and Space Scientists, is a collection of memoirs, essays, and insights that present personal perspectives on how different scientific fields have evolved.

by M. E. Wysession

When Deep Learning Meets Geophysics

Traditional physical models are no longer the only foundational tools for processing geophysical data; “big data” help to reveal the laws of geophysics from new angles with exciting results so far.

by J. Ma and S. Yu

Loading…

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.