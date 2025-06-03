Rock glaciers are debris landforms found in many mountain ranges on Earth. They represent the movement of permanently frozen ground over long periods of time and can be used to understand how climate change is affecting permafrost.

A new article in Reviews of Geophysics explores the use of “Rock Glacier Velocity” to measure how fast these landforms move each year, and its relationship with climatic factors. Here, we asked the authors to give an overview of Rock Glacier Velocity, how scientists measure it, and what questions remain.

What makes rock glaciers unique landforms?

Rock glaciers primarily form where the ground temperature ranges from approximately -3 to 0°C. Generated by gravity-driven deformation of permafrost, rock glaciers exhibit distinct morphologies indicative of a cohesive flow. The motion mechanism, known as rock glacier creep, involves shearing in one or more layers (i.e., shear horizons) at depth within the permafrost and deformation of the frozen materials above. Changes in rock glacier creep rates depend primarily on changes in ground temperature. Rock glaciers provide a unique opportunity to indirectly document the evolution of permafrost temperatures in mountainous regions.

Remote sensing and field photos of rock glaciers. Credit: Hu et al. [2025], Figure 1

What is “Rock Glacier Velocity” and why is it important to measure?

“Rock Glacier Velocity (RGV)” refers to the time series of annualized surface velocity reflecting the movement related to rock glacier creep. Since 2022, RGV has been accepted by the Global Climate Observing System (GCOS) as an Essential Climate Variable (ECV) Permafrost Quantity. An ECV is defined as “a physical, chemical, or biological variable (or group of linked variables) that is critical for characterizing the Earth’s climate.” An ECV Quantity is a measurable parameter necessary for characterizing an ECV. Rock Glacier Velocity is instrumental in assessing the state of permafrost under climate change, especially in places where direct monitoring is scarce. From a climate-oriented perspective, relative changes in Rock Glacier Velocity are significant.

What are the main factors that control Rock Glacier Velocity?

Rock Glacier Velocity is collectively controlled by the geomorphologic features such as slope and landform geometry, as well as the thermo-mechanical properties of the frozen ground, such as ice content, subsurface structure, temperature, and the presence of unfrozen water under permafrost conditions. On a given rock glacier, relative changes in surface velocity over time usually reflect the climatic impacts, with temperature forcing being the dominant factor, especially when temperatures approach 0°C.

How do scientists observe and monitor Rock Glacier Velocity at different spatial scales?

An illustration showing different survey methods for quantifying Rock Glacier Velocity. Credit: Hu et al. [2025], Figure 5a

Rock Glacier Velocity can be observed and monitored using in-situ and remote sensing methods. Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), theodolite, and total station surveys, provide point-based in-situ measurements. Regional-scale surveys typically employ remote sensing techniques, such as laser scanning, photogrammetry, radar interferometry, and radar offset tracking. In-situ RGV time series’ are rare and have mostly been provided from the European Alps, but they can be more than 20 years long. The goal is to leverage the experience gained from the systematic compilation of those in-situ time series to expand the RGV collection to regional-scale surveys using remote sensing techniques.

What kinds of patterns have been observed in Rock Glacier Velocity?

According to the Rock Glacier Velocity data from across the European Alps, rock glaciers have generally accelerated alongside increasing air temperatures over the past three decades. At the interannual scale, RGV exhibits a regionally synchronous pattern with distinct acceleration phases (i.e., 2000–2004, 2008–2015, and 2018–2020) which are interrupted by deceleration or a steady kinematic state. However, systematic monitoring and documentation of Rock Glacier Velocity is currently lacking in many parts of the world.

How is climate change expected to influence Rock Glacier Velocity?

Among the climatic factors, multi-annual air temperature changes primarily influence Rock Glacier Velocity by altering the ground thermal state of rock glaciers. Snow cover acts as an insulating layer whose development varies from year to year, causing the ground temperature to deviate from the air temperature on an interannual scale.

In general, warmer ground temperatures favor rock glacier movement. This pattern is expected to occur in many rock glaciers in the future as the climate continues to warm. When the ground temperature reaches 0°C, some rock glaciers experience drastic acceleration. However, consequent thawing at the tipping point of 0°C causes the rock glacier creep to decline.

What are some of the remaining questions where additional modeling, data, or research efforts are needed?

First, a standardized strategy for monitoring Rock Glacier Velocity using different methods is under development. We call for more systematic and consistent velocity measurements that can be used to generate Rock Glacier Velocity data products.

Second, the mechanisms linking climatic factors to Rock Glacier Velocity still need to be explored further, such as whether water infiltrates the partially frozen body of a rock glacier and how cold temperatures influence winter deceleration.

Additionally, an in-depth understanding of the relationship between Rock Glacier Velocity, environmental factors, and permafrost conditions requires observations combined with laboratory work and numerical modeling. This is necessary in order to incorporate rock glacier processes into land surface models and predict future changes in a warming climate.

—Yan Hu ([email protected], 0000-0001-8380-276X), University of Fribourg, Switzerland; and Reynald Delaloye ( 0000-0002-2037-2018), University of Fribourg, Switzerland

Citation: Hu, Y., and R. Delaloye (2025), Rock Glacier Velocity: monitoring permafrost amid climate change, Eos, 106, https://doi.org/10.1029/2025EO255017. Published on 3 June 2025.

