Biography

Clark Alexander, a coastal and marine geologist by training, is director of the University of Georgia Skidaway Institute of Oceanography and a professor in the Department of Marine Sciences at the University of Georgia. He earned bachelor’s degrees in oceanography and geology from Humboldt State University in California and subsequently earned his master’s and doctoral degrees in marine geology from North Carolina State University. Since becoming director in 2016, Alexander has focused on enhancing institute resiliency to sea level rise and other coastal hazards.

Alexander has participated in 64 field programs in 12 different countries, from New Zealand to Siberia, and has been chief scientist on 29 oceanographic cruises with a cumulative total of more than 2 years at sea. He has published 91 papers in the peer-reviewed literature.

Alexander has been very active on federal, state, and regional advisory boards. He works closely with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to identify and address pressing coastal management needs surrounding coastal change and resiliency. He served on the Georgia Coastal Marshlands Protection Committee and the Georgia Shore Protection Committee, which permits all activities within the marshes of Georgia, from 1998 to 2006. Alexander represents UGA Skidaway Institute to the Southern Association of Marine Laboratories, having served on the Board of Directors as an at-large member during 2019–2021 and as president-elect in 2022.

Affiliation

Skidaway Institute of Oceanography, University of Georgia

Location

Savannah, Ga.

Website

www.skio.uga.edu