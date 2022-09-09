Biography

Dan R. Glaser has been a research geophysicist with the Signature Physics Branch of the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory (CRREL) since 2016. Prior to working with CRREL, he worked as a research geophysicist for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency National Exposure Research Laboratory and as a senior geophysicist supporting the U.S. Department of Energy Hanford Nuclear Waste Reservation. Since 2000, he has specialized in near-surface geophysical research for environmental and engineering disciplines with a recent focus on cryogeophysics. Glaser uses geophysical sensing tools such as electrical resistivity tomography, spectral-induced polarization, electromagnetic induction, and ground-penetrating radar to elucidate subsurface properties and processes.

Glaser’s research as a Ph.D. candidate in the Earth & Environmental Science Department at Rutgers University-Newark is aimed at optimizing electromagnetic induction instrumentation to observe macro-scale relaxation phenomena, that is, induced polarization effects. He holds a Master of Science degree in urban environmental geology with a focus in hydrogeophysics from the University of Missouri, Kansas City and an undergraduate degree in environmental geology with a focus in environmental geophysics from the University of Southern Maine. Glaser is a professional geologist (PG) in New Hampshire and Washington state and holds a project management professional (PMP) certification. He is lead author of a number of publications in various journals and more than 60 national and international conference presentations. A member of AGU, Glaser is primarily affiliated with the Near-Surface Geophysics section and secondarily, with the Hydrology and the Cryosphere sections. He is also a member of the Environmental and Engineering Geophysical Society (EEGS), the Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG), and Sigma Xi, the Scientific Research Honor Society. He is an associate editor of the Journal of Environmental and Engineering Geophysics (2010–present) and has more than 22 years of experience applying novel geophysical imaging methods to environmental and engineering problems. 0000-0002-7319-1608; Scopus Author ID: 15727899900

Honors/Awards

2019 Award for Outstanding Achievement in Student Outreach at the Colleges & University Level, U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center

Affiliation

U.S. Army ERDC Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory, Hanover, N.H., and Earth & Environmental Sciences Department, Rutgers University-Newark, Newark, N.J.

Location

Hanover, N.H.

Website

www.researchgate.net/profile/Dan-Glaser-2

Twitter

@GlaserDanney