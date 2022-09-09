Biography

Michelle Muth is a volcanologist, geochemist, and petrologist. Her research focuses on the behavior of volatile elements in magmas and how this affects both volcanic eruptions and the evolution of Earth’s crust and mantle. She received a B.S. in Earth science from Rice University and a Ph.D. in Earth sciences from the University of Oregon. Currently, Muth is a Peter Buck Fellow at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in the Department of Mineral Sciences and an incoming assistant professor at the University of Washington.

Affiliation

Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History

Location

Washington, D.C.

Website

michellemuth.github.io/

Twitter

@mjmuth