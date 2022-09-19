Congratulations to the 2022 Class of AGU Fellows! We are delighted to recognize the outstanding achievements and contributions these 54 individuals have made to Earth and space science.
These AGU Fellows have earned this recognition because of remarkable innovation and/or sustained scientific impact. In addition, each Fellow embodies AGU’s values by fostering equity, integrity, diversity, and open science; by mentoring; through public engagement; and in their communications.
The recipients of this year’s honors join a prestigious group. Since 1962, less than one tenth of 1% of AGU members have been selected to receive this honor each year.
AGU Fellows serve as global leaders and experts who propel our understanding of geosciences. Their research, which pushes our boundaries of knowledge to create a healthy planet and beyond, is an inspiration to us all. We are grateful for their invaluable contributions, hard work, and sacrifice. We also recognize that numerous individuals have been pivotal to their successes, and we thank them as well.
AGU will formally acknowledge and celebrate its 54 new Fellows for their exceptional achievements and visionary leadership during a ceremony at AGU’s Fall Meeting 2022.
On behalf of AGU, we welcome to our community the 2022 AGU Fellows, who are listed below in alphabetical order.
—Susan Lozier, President, AGU; and LaToya Myles (unionfellows@agu.org), Chair, Honors and Recognition Committee, AGU
2022 AGU Fellows
Jeffrey Anderson, National Center for Atmospheric Research
Martha Anderson, Agricultural Research Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture
E. Virginia Armbrust, University of Washington
Yemane Asmerom, University of New Mexico
Estella Akweseh Atekwana, University of California, Davis
Stuart D. Bale, University of California, Berkeley
Emily S. Bernhardt, Duke University
William Bottke, Southwest Research Institute
Philip Boyd, Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies, University of Tasmania
Steven S. Brown, NOAA Chemical Sciences Laboratory
Wenju Cai, Oceans and Atmosphere, Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation
Chen-Tung Arthur Chen, National Sun Yat-Sen University
Marin K. Clark, University of Michigan
Irena Frances Creed, University of Toronto
Dorthe Dahl-Jensen, University of Manitoba and University of Copenhagen
Robert DeConto, University of Massachusetts Amherst
Ute Ebert, Centre for Mathematics and Computer Science and Eindhoven University of Technology
Ying Fan Reinfelder, Rutgers University
Scott Fendorf, Stanford University
Marcelo Garcia, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Andrew Gettelman, National Center for Atmospheric Research
Sarah Gibson, National Center for Atmospheric Research
Gerald H. Haug, Max Planck Institute for Chemistry and ETH Zürich (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich)
Robert Horton, Iowa State University
Bijaya B. Karki, Louisiana State University
Jeffrey Karson, Syracuse University
Rebecca Lange, University of Michigan
Gabi Laske, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego
Charles Luce, Rocky Mountain Research Station, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture
Jay R. Lund, University of California, Davis
Linsey Marr, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
Jack Middelburg, Utrecht University
Alfonso Mucci, McGill University
Yoshiharu Omura, Kyoto University
Harihar Rajaram, Johns Hopkins University
Patrick M. Reed, Cornell University
Matthew Rodell, Earth Sciences Division, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
Ross Salawitch, University of Maryland
Tapio Schneider, California Institute of Technology
Wayne H. Schubert, Department of Atmospheric Science, Colorado State University
Nathan Schwadron, University of New Hampshire
Freysteinn Sigmundsson, Nordic Volcanological Center, Institute of Earth Sciences, University of Iceland
Brian J. Soden, University of Miami
Marc Spiegelman, Columbia University
Mordechai Stein, Geological Survey of Israel and The Hebrew University of Jerusalem
Yasuko Takei, The University of Tokyo
Wei-Kuo Tao, Emeritus, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
Mingfang Ting, Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University
Paul Wallace, University of Oregon
Spahr C. Webb, Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University
Robert H. Weisberg, University of South Florida
Connie A. Woodhouse, University of Arizona
Ming Xue, University of Oklahoma
Michael E. Zolensky, NASA Johnson Space Center