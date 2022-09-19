Congratulations to the 2022 Class of AGU Fellows! We are delighted to recognize the outstanding achievements and contributions these 54 individuals have made to Earth and space science.

These AGU Fellows have earned this recognition because of remarkable innovation and/or sustained scientific impact. In addition, each Fellow embodies AGU’s values by fostering equity, integrity, diversity, and open science; by mentoring; through public engagement; and in their communications.

The recipients of this year’s honors join a prestigious group. Since 1962, less than one tenth of 1% of AGU members have been selected to receive this honor each year.

AGU Fellows serve as global leaders and experts who propel our understanding of geosciences. Their research, which pushes our boundaries of knowledge to create a healthy planet and beyond, is an inspiration to us all. We are grateful for their invaluable contributions, hard work, and sacrifice. We also recognize that numerous individuals have been pivotal to their successes, and we thank them as well.

AGU will formally acknowledge and celebrate its 54 new Fellows for their exceptional achievements and visionary leadership during a ceremony at AGU’s Fall Meeting 2022.

On behalf of AGU, we welcome to our community the 2022 AGU Fellows, who are listed below in alphabetical order.

—Susan Lozier, President, AGU; and LaToya Myles (unionfellows@agu.org), Chair, Honors and Recognition Committee, AGU

2022 AGU Fellows

Jeffrey Anderson, National Center for Atmospheric Research

Martha Anderson, Agricultural Research Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture

E. Virginia Armbrust, University of Washington

Yemane Asmerom, University of New Mexico

Estella Akweseh Atekwana, University of California, Davis

Stuart D. Bale, University of California, Berkeley

Emily S. Bernhardt, Duke University

William Bottke, Southwest Research Institute

Philip Boyd, Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies, University of Tasmania

Steven S. Brown, NOAA Chemical Sciences Laboratory

Wenju Cai, Oceans and Atmosphere, Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation

Chen-Tung Arthur Chen, National Sun Yat-Sen University

Marin K. Clark, University of Michigan

Irena Frances Creed, University of Toronto

Dorthe Dahl-Jensen, University of Manitoba and University of Copenhagen

Robert DeConto, University of Massachusetts Amherst

Ute Ebert, Centre for Mathematics and Computer Science and Eindhoven University of Technology

Ying Fan Reinfelder, Rutgers University

Scott Fendorf, Stanford University

Marcelo Garcia, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Andrew Gettelman, National Center for Atmospheric Research

Sarah Gibson, National Center for Atmospheric Research

Gerald H. Haug, Max Planck Institute for Chemistry and ETH Zürich (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich)

Robert Horton, Iowa State University

Bijaya B. Karki, Louisiana State University

Jeffrey Karson, Syracuse University

Rebecca Lange, University of Michigan

Gabi Laske, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego

Charles Luce, Rocky Mountain Research Station, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture

Jay R. Lund, University of California, Davis

Linsey Marr, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University

Jack Middelburg, Utrecht University

Alfonso Mucci, McGill University

Yoshiharu Omura, Kyoto University

Harihar Rajaram, Johns Hopkins University

Patrick M. Reed, Cornell University

Matthew Rodell, Earth Sciences Division, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

Ross Salawitch, University of Maryland

Tapio Schneider, California Institute of Technology

Wayne H. Schubert, Department of Atmospheric Science, Colorado State University

Nathan Schwadron, University of New Hampshire

Freysteinn Sigmundsson, Nordic Volcanological Center, Institute of Earth Sciences, University of Iceland

Brian J. Soden, University of Miami

Marc Spiegelman, Columbia University

Mordechai Stein, Geological Survey of Israel and The Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Yasuko Takei, The University of Tokyo

Wei-Kuo Tao, Emeritus, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

Mingfang Ting, Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University

Paul Wallace, University of Oregon

Spahr C. Webb, Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University

Robert H. Weisberg, University of South Florida

Connie A. Woodhouse, University of Arizona

Ming Xue, University of Oklahoma

Michael E. Zolensky, NASA Johnson Space Center

