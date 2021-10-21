Biography

Jie “Jackie” Li is Professor of Mineral Physics and Geochemistry at the University of Michigan. She earned a Ph.D. in Earth and planetary sciences from Harvard University. Li was a Gilbert Postdoctoral Fellow at the Carnegie Institution for Sciences, an elected Fellow of the Mineralogical Society of America since 2010, a Japan Global Center of Excellence Scholar in 2012, a Tharp Fellow at Columbia University in 2012, a Kavli Fellow of the National Academy of Sciences in 2013, and a Blaustein Visiting Professor at Stanford University in 2018.

In the past 5 years, Li has served on the High Energy Diffraction Proposal Review Panel of the National Synchrotron Light Source II (NSLS-II), as an associate editor of American Mineralogist, on the Executive Committee of COMPRES (Consortium for Materials Properties Research), and on the Steering Committee of the Extreme Physics and Chemistry (EPC) Community of the Deep Carbon Observatory (DCO). She has given more than 100 invited lectures in many countries including Australia, China, Germany, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States.

Li’s research focuses on material properties and planetary evolution, with an emphasis on high-pressure behavior. She studies how material behaviors under extreme conditions influence the thermal and chemical evolution of Earth-like planets. Her current work seeks to understand planetary differentiation through melting and freezing, the origin and evolution of core dynamos in Earth-like planets and moons, and the role of volatile elements in planetary evolution and habitability.

Affiliation

University of Michigan

Location

Ann Arbor, Mich.

Website

https://jackieli.earth.lsa.umich.edu/