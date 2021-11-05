Biography

José Luis Arumí holds a degree in civil engineering from the Universidad Técnica Federico Santa María in Valparaiso, Chile, and a Ph.D. in engineering from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Since 1990, he has specialized in hydrology and water resources management; his primary research lines are hydrological monitoring and modeling, surface–groundwater interactions, and water management in Chile.

Arumí is principal investigator of the Centro de Recursos Hídricos para la Agricultura y la Minería (CRHIAM) Water Center at the Universidad de Concepción and a professor at the university’s Water Resources Department, where he teaches Hydrology and Water Resources Management for undergraduate programs and the courses of Hydrological Processes in Ecosystems, and Groundwater for master’s and doctoral programs. He has longtime collaborations with universities in the United States (New Mexico State; California, Davis; Colorado School of Mines; Washington State; and Oregon State), Universidad de Almería in Spain, and Leibniz University of Hannover in Germany. He has guided 105 undergraduate students, 19 master’s students, and 19 doctoral students and is the author or a coauthor of 89 publications at different journals and 150 proceedings at different conferences.

Arumí is a member of AGU, the International Association of Hydrological Sciences (IAHS), the International Association of Hydrogeologists (IAH), and the Asociación Latinoamericana de Hidrología Subterráneas para el Desarrollo (ALSUD) at an international level and the Sociedad Chilena de Ingeniería Hidráulica (SOCHID) and the Asociación Gremial de Riego y Drenaje (Agryd) in Chile. 0000-0002-8101-3510; Scopus Author ID: 6507079284

Honors/Awards

Andrés Benítez Girón Award for Outstanding Researcher of 2015, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

Affiliation

Universidad de Concepción

Location

Concepción, Biobio, Chile

Websites