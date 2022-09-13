Biography

Daniele Telloni is a staff research astronomer at the Astrophysical Observatory of Torino, part of Italy’s National Institute for Astrophysics. He started his research activity in the early 2000s in the field of the physics of the solar corona, dealing with the mechanisms underlying the acceleration and heating of the coronal plasma flowing away from the Sun. His interest then moved to the processes of the solar wind and addressed magnetohydrodynamic turbulence, aiming for a correct understanding of the phenomenon observed in the interplanetary fluctuations at scales between the macrostructures containing energy and the kinetic regime, where the energy eventually is dissipated. Telloni also deals with the study of the evolution of solar transients, such as interplanetary coronal mass ejections (ICMEs), during their expansion throughout interplanetary space and the interaction of the solar wind and/or ICMEs with the Earth’s magnetosphere.

Honors/Awards

2nd edition of the Vincenzo C. A. Ferraro international award for the best Ph.D. thesis about the “Study of magnetohydrodynamics in astrophysical or laboratory plasmas”

Affiliation

Astrophysical Observatory of Torino, National Institute for Astrophysics

Location

Pino Torinese (TO), Italy