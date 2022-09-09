Biography

Ciarra Greene is a citizen of the Nez Perce Tribe. Nimiipuu (Nez Perce) culture and traditions emphasize environmental stewardship and drive her academic, professional, and personal endeavors. Green has her B.S. in chemistry from Northern Arizona University (2012), where she researched environmental transport and stabilization of uranium on the Diné (Navajo) homelands and completed internships with the Nez Perce Tribe, the Department of Energy (Hanford), the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Institute of Tribal Environmental Professionals. She earned her M.S. degree in science teaching at Portland State University (2019) and was recruited for her current position as Native Environmental Science Faculty at Northwest Indian College – Nez Perce (2019–present).

Previously Greene was employed at the Arizona Science Center as a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) instructor, the Nez Perce Tribe Water Resources Division (Wetland Program Field Assistant and Water Resources Specialist), and Wisdom of the Elders (Educator and Workforce Development Coordinator), and she served on the Nez Perce Tribe General Council Resolutions Committee (2018–2021).

Elected to the American Geophysical Union Council as an early career scientist representative (2021–2023), Greene serves on AGU’s Council Leadership Team and Indigenous Action Subcommittee. She created Sapóoq’is Wíit’as Consulting, LLC (2021), and is the Cultural Curriculum and Workforce Development Coordinator for Nez Perce Tourism (2021). Her highest priority is the protection and healing of Nimiipuu community and homelands through culture, science, and education.

Affiliation

Sapóoq’is Wíit’as Consulting and Northwest Indian College

Website

www.linkedin.com/in/ciarra-greene-40370835/