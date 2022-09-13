Biography

Sudhir Shrestha serves as the technical director of the NOAA National Weather Service (NWS) Office of Water Prediction (OWP) Web and Data Service project. In this role, he provides key support and leadership for the development and deployment of the Office of Water Prediction’s web presence, including solutions on web and geospatial dissemination services in Cloud and on-premise infrastructure to support the National Weather Service Water Resources Program. He also provides key technical leadership in developing NWS/OWP data platform strategy, open data policy implementation, and enterprise system architecture design to deploy multi-threaded model and geospatial data systems, applications, including designs and configuration strategies, workflows, and testing protocols that are suited for scalability with disaster recovery capabilities in the on-premise, cloud, multi-cloud, and hybrid environment that supports the Hydrologic Visualization and Inundation Services (HydroVIS), National Water Model (NWM), and River Forecast Center (RFC).

As a part of the web and data service dissemination effort, Shrestha represents, collaborates with, and creates strong stakeholder relationships with national, regional, and local partners in planning, deployment, and maintenance of national data dissemination and services. As an Earth scientist, he strives to make geospatial Earth science data easy to use with added value to large users with emphasis on the science community. He actively participates in and leads the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) effort at NOAA, including the NOAA Asian Employee Resource Group, which promotes and maintains diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunity for the advancement of Asian Americans and all underrepresented employees. He also volunteers to forge collaborations with the science community by serving on AGU’s Earth and Space Science Informatics (ESSI) Fall Meeting Program Committee and co-leading the Earth and Space Information Partners (ESIP) cloud computing cluster.

Shrestha is a member of AGU, an adviser for AGU’s Earth and Space Science Informatics (ESSI) Fall Meeting Program Committee adviser, and a member of the board of directors of AWRA (American Water Resource Association) National Capital Region.

orcid.org/0000-0001-6820-5879; ResearchGate: www.researchgate.net/profile/Sudhir_Shrestha2; Publons: publons.com/researcher/3073747/sudhir-raj-shrestha/

Honors/Awards

Selected for Faces of the National Weather Service (2022)

www.weather.gov/careers/physical-science-sudhir-raj-shrestha

Affiliation

NOAA National Weather Service (NWS) Office of Water Prediction

Location

Silver Spring, Md.

Website

water.noaa.gov/

Twitter

@Sud_Shrestha