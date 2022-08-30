Biography

Heather Goss is the Publisher of Eos and Senior Director of Strategic Communications and Marketing for AGU. She served as Editor in Chief of Eos from 2018 to 2022; during her tenure, she established the Science Adviser panel comprised of AGU members representing disciplines across Earth and space science. Heather won the 2022 Award for Distinguished Science Journalism from the American Meteorological Society for “Lightning Research Flashes Forward.”

Previously, Heather was a science editor at the Smithsonian Institution, managing editor of Washington, D.C., local news publication DCist, and an attorney. She also founded the 501(c)(3) arts organization Exposed DC.