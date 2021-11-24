Podcast: Standing Up for Science During an Epidemic
A virologist overcame smears and adversity to stand up for science.
Scientists Mine 16th Century Ship Logs for Geophysical Research
Compass measurements held a key to unlocking the mystery of Earth’s magnetic field and its changes over time. A historian-turned-geoscientist found the measurements in an…
Podcast: What’s It Like Pretending to Live on Mars?
We spoke with science writer Kate Greene about her experiences on a 4-month-long Mars analog mission.
Podcast: What Tree Rings Can Tell Us About the U.S. Civil War
Climate change–induced drought may have had an influence on the Civil War.
Podcast: A Modern Way to Look for Aliens
The search for extraterrestrial intelligence is undergoing a 21st century transformation. The field is poised to lead the way as an example of interdisciplinary research…