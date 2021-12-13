Looking across Midwestern cropland, the viewer sees a tornado extending down from thick, gray-blue clouds to meet the horizon. To the tornado’s left, a funnel cloud companion looks like a thin finger pointing toward Earth from the bottom of the clouds.

A Hotter Earth Means Stronger Tornadoes

Although their frequency may decrease, models suggest anthropogenic climate change will increase the intensity of tornado outbreaks.

Data from Satellites Help Uncover Exploding Meteors

By using data from two lightning-spotting satellites, researchers measure explosions of thousands of small meteors and create a database that could help the planetary defense…

Knowledge Brings Us Together

In our special double end-of-year issue, Eos looks at how scientists and communities partner to find answers to our toughest problems.

by Heather Goss