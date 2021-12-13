A Hotter Earth Means Stronger Tornadoes
Although their frequency may decrease, models suggest anthropogenic climate change will increase the intensity of tornado outbreaks.
Earthquakes Ripple Through 3D Printed Models of Los Angeles
Using stainless steel models, researchers find that high-frequency seismic waves—the most damaging to buildings—are attenuated in the Los Angeles sedimentary basin.
Indigenous Communities Outline Their Climate Data Priorities
Native American tribal communities are actively engaged in adapting to climate change. What information and data will help them build resilience to the new normal?
Data from Satellites Help Uncover Exploding Meteors
By using data from two lightning-spotting satellites, researchers measure explosions of thousands of small meteors and create a database that could help the planetary defense…
NASA Prepares Its Artemis Gateway to Orbit the Moon
Throughout its anticipated 15-year tour of duty, the Gateway will serve as a station for astronauts and lunar landers—and enable new scientific discovery.
Scientists Plan a Home Away from Home for Mars Samples
The core tubes being collected by the Perseverance rover won’t arrive for years, but NASA and the European Space Agency are outlining needs for a facility to assess their safety and store and distribute them.
A New Technique Could Identify Algae from Space
Some types of algal blooms produce dangerous toxins, while others are relatively harmless to humans.
Knowledge Brings Us Together
In our special double end-of-year issue, Eos looks at how scientists and communities partner to find answers to our toughest problems.