The Career Issue 2023
This year we feature 14 professionals who, like the waters of a braided river, have made leaps and pivots to steer their course to success.
Aline Ghilardi: Fighting Against Colonialism and Sexism in Paleontology
The Brazilian scientist is one of the leading voices in the movement to bring a rare fossil back to Brazil.Read more
Ed Hawkins: Communicating a Changing Climate
The British scientist is the creator of climate stripes, the now-ubiquitous visual representation of climate change.Read more
Hig Higman: Trekking Across the Last Frontier on the Hunt for Geohazards
Higman specializes in human-powered research expeditions in Alaska’s epic landscape.Read more
Kelly Hereid: Modeling Catastrophes for Insurers
A geoscientist helps homeowners and businesses adapt to worsening wildfires, storms, and floods.Read more
Collins Gameli Hodoli: Air Quality Is Data Driven
The environmental scientist is making pollution levels public to draw nonscientists into the fight for clean air.Read more
Eiko Kitao: Fossil Hunter and Passionate Educator
From uncovering giant ground sloths to helping build a fossil database, Kitao goes above and beyond as a laboratory technician at Santa Barbara City College.Read more
Christopher Kyba: Luck in Light Pollution
A series of serendipitous encounters shaped Kyba’s path from particle physicist to dark sky defender.Read more
Frances Lightsom: Pivoting to Information Management
Frances Lightsom started her career as an oceanographer. Then she found delight in data.Read more
Erin Macdonald: Putting the Science in Science Fiction
The “Julia Child of science” makes science accessible through pop culture.Read more
Cee Nell: Making Data Visual
Nell turns vast columns of data into beautiful and understandable graphics.Read more
Yamina Pressler: Slowing Down, Appreciating Complexity, and Embracing Soil
The soil scientist draws inspiration from the earth beneath her feet.Read more
Jose Rolon: Ready for Any Emergency
An emergency manager for New York City Emergency Management, Jose Rolon deals with the controlled chaos that follows a disaster.Read more
Jen Walton: Chaser of Storms and Lava
Walton founded Girls Who Chase to promote women in STEM.Read more
Dawn Wright: Diving Deep to Discover the Secrets of the Ocean
The chief scientist at Esri wound her path into and out of academia.Read more