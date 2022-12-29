Source: AGU Advances

The future evolution of the vast expanse of low oxygen waters in the eastern tropical Pacific, the so-called Oxygen Minimum Zone (OMZ), has been subject of much research given its importance for marine life and global biogeochemical cycles. Busecke et al. [2022] now show, using results from an ensemble of the most recent generation of Earth System Models run under a high emission scenario, different parts of the OMZ will evolve differently over the course of this century. While for most models the core of the OMZ is simulated to contract, its outer parts might expand. This will lead to a habitat restriction for most animals and additional O 2 stress to those organisms that are sensitive to low oxygen levels. The authors show that this differential behavior is largely a consequence of future changes in circulation, although changes in biological oxygen demand likely contribute to these changes as well.

Citation: Busecke, J. J. M., Resplandy, L., Ditkovsky, S. J., & John, J. G. [2022]. Diverging fates of the Pacific Ocean oxygen minimum zone and its core in a warming world. AGU Advances, 3, e2021AV000470. https://doi.org/10.1029/2021AV000470

—Nicolas Gruber, Editor, AGU Advances

