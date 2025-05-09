Research & Developments is a blog for brief updates that provide context for the flurry of news regarding law and policy changes that impact science and scientists today.

The U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) plans to abolish dozens of divisions across all eight of its directorates and reduce the number of programs within those divisions, according to Science.

A spokesperson for NSF told Science that the reason behind the decision was to “reduce the number of SES [senior executive service] positions in the agency and create new non-executive positions to better align with the needs of the agency.”

Directorates at NSF and the divisions within them oversee grantmaking related to a particular field of science. Current directors and deputy directors will lose their titles and may be reassigned. Division directors play a large role in grantmaking decisions and are usually responsible for giving final approval for NSF awards.

NSF lists the following directorates and divisions:

Directorate for Biological Sciences Biological Infrastructure Environmental Biology Emerging Frontiers Integrative Organismal Systems Molecular and Cellular Biosciences

Directorate for Computer and Information Science and Engineering Office of Advanced Cyberinfrastructure Computing and Communication Foundations Computer and Network Systems Information and Intelligent Systems

Directorate for Engineering Chemical, Bioengineering, Environmental and Transport Systems Civil, Mechanical and Manufacturing Innovation Electrical, Communications and Cyber Systems Engineering Education and Centers Emerging Frontiers and Multidisciplinary Activities

Directorate for Geosciences Atmospheric and Geospace Sciences Earth Sciences Ocean Sciences Research, Innovation, Synergies and Education Office of Polar Programs

Directorate for Mathematical and Physical Sciences Astronomical Sciences Chemistry Materials Research Mathematical Sciences Physics Office of Strategic Initiatives

Directorate for Social, Behavioral, and Economic Sciences Behavioral and Cognitive Sciences National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics Social and Economic Sciences Multidisciplinary Activities

Directorate for STEM Education Equity for Excellence in STEM Graduate Education Research on Learning in Formal and Informal Settings Undergraduate Education

Directorate for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships Regional Innovation and Economic Growth Accelerating Technology Translation and Development Preparing the U.S. Workforce



“The end of NSF and American science expertise as we know it is here,” wrote Paul Bierman, a geomorphologist at the University of Vermont, on Bluesky.

The decision to abolish its divisions may be part of a larger restructuring of NSF grantmaking, according to Science.

NSF was already facing drastic changes to its operations from Trump administration directives, including an order to stop awarding new and existing grants until further notice and an order cancelling hundreds of grants related to diversity, equity, and inclusion as well as disinformation and misinformation. Last month, NSF shuttered most of its outside advisory committees that gave input to operations at seven of the eight directorates.

On 8 May, members of the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology sent a letter to Brian Stone, the acting director of the NSF, expressing distress at the changes at NSF over the past few weeks.

“So, who is in charge here? How far does DOGE’s influence reach?” members of the committee wrote in the letter. “We seek answers about actions NSF has taken that potentially break the law and certainly break the trust of the research community.”

Layoff notices are expected to be sent to NSF staff members today, as well.

—Grace van Deelen (@gvd.bsky.social), Staff Writer

