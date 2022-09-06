2022 Honors AGU

Each year AGU sections recognize outstanding work within their fields by granting awards and hosting numerous lectures. All section honorees are selected on the basis of meritorious work or service toward the advancement and promotion of discovery and solution science. All of the award recipients and named lecturers have dedicated themselves to advancing Earth and space sciences. We congratulate them all!

We also applaud all the individuals who have contributed to the success of these honorees. We greatly appreciate the efforts of those mentors, supportive colleagues, friends, and loved ones.

AGU’s 30 named lectureships offer unique opportunities to highlight the remarkable accomplishments of the awardees. AGU inaugurated the Bowie Lectures in 1989 to commemorate the 50th presentation of the William Bowie Medal, which is named for AGU’s first president and is the highest honor given by the organization. This year’s Bowie Lectures have an asterisk by their names in the list below. Please add these named lectures to your calendars for #AGU22.

Finally, we are grateful to the nominators, nomination supporters, section leaders, and selection committees for selecting these deserving colleagues. Your volunteer hours are invaluable to our community.

Again, congratulations to the 2022 section awardees and named lecturers!

—Susan Lozier, President, AGU; and LaToya Myles (honors@agu.org), Chair, Honors and Recognition Committee, AGU

2022 Section Award and Lecture Recipients

Atmospheric and Space Electricity Section

Atmospheric and Space Electricity Early Career Award
Yuuki Wada, Osaka University

Atmospheric Sciences Section

Atmospheric Sciences Ascent Award
Delphine Farmer, Colorado State University
Sarah M. Kang, Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology
Dylan B. Millet, University of Minnesota
Jun Wang, The University of Iowa
Ming Zhao, Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory, NOAA

James R. Holton Award
Jing Wei, University of Maryland, College Park

Yoram J. Kaufman Outstanding Research and Unselfish Cooperation Award
Lorraine A. Remer, University of Maryland, Baltimore County

Jacob Bjerknes Lecture*
Linsey Marr, Virginia Tech

Jule Gregory Charney Lecture*
Adam H. Sobel, Columbia University

Future Horizons in Climate Science: Turco Lectureship
Sally Pusede, University of Virginia

Biogeosciences Section

Thomas Hilker Early Career Award for Excellence in Biogeosciences
Laura K. Meredith, University of Arizona

Sulzman Award for Scientific Excellence Through Education and Mentoring
Sarah H. Ledford, Georgia State University

Carl Sagan Lecture
Ariel D. Anbar, Arizona State University

Cryosphere Sciences Section

Cryosphere Early Career Award
Lucas Zoet, University of Wisconsin–Madison

John F. Nye Lecture
Yueng Djern Lenn, Bangor University

Earth and Planetary Surface Processes Section

G. K. Gilbert Award in Surface Processes
Yehouda Enzel, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Luna B. Leopold Early Career Award
Seulgi Moon, University of California, Los Angeles

Marguerite T. Williams Award
Martha Cary “Missy” Eppes, University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Robert Sharp Lecture
Seulgi Moon, University of California, Los Angeles

Earth and Space Science Informatics Section

Greg Leptoukh Lecture
Paul Wessel, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa

Education Section

Dorothy LaLonde Stout Education Lecture
Christy C. Visaggi, Georgia State University

Geodesy Section

John Wahr Early Career Award
Susanna Ebmeier, University of Leeds
Diego Melgar, University of Oregon

Ivan I. Mueller Award for Distinguished Service and Leadership
Paul Rebischung, Institut National de l’Information Géographique et Forestière, Institut de Physique du Globe de Paris
Harald Schuh, GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences

William Bowie Lecture*
Bridget R. Scanlon, University of Texas at Austin

GeoHealth Section

GeoHealth Section Award
Michael C. Wimberly, University of Oklahoma

Geomagnetism, Paleomagnetism and Electromagnetism Section

William Gilbert Award
Courtney Jean Sprain, University of Florida

Edward Bullard Lecture*
Catherine Constable, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego

Global Environmental Change Section

Bert Bolin Global Environmental Change Award and Lecture
Zhengyu Liu, Ohio State University

Global Environmental Change Early Career Award
Mark J. Lara, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Sean Michaletz, University of British Columbia
Anna T. Trugman, University of California, Santa Barbara
Xin Zhang, University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science

Piers J. Sellers Global Environmental Change Mid-Career Award
Chiyuan Miao, Beijing Normal University
Rodrigo Vargas, University of Delaware

Stephen Schneider Lecture
Diana Liverman, University of Arizona

Tyndall History of Global Environmental Change Lecture
Daniel R. Cayan, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego

Hydrology Section

Hydrologic Sciences Early Career Award
Ben Livneh, University of Colorado Boulder
Debra Perrone, University of California, Santa Barbara
Louise Slater, University of Oxford

Hydrologic Sciences Award
Ellen Wohl, Colorado State University

Walter Langbein Lecture*
Upmanu Lall, Columbia University

Paul A. Witherspoon Lecture
Kamini Singha, Colorado School of Mines

Mineral and Rock Physics Section

Mineral and Rock Physics Early Career Award
Melodie E. French, Rice University

Mineral and Rock Physics Graduate Research Award
Ming Hao, University of New Mexico
Ye Peng, Florida State University

John C. Jamieson Student Paper Award
Giacomo Criniti, University of Bayreuth
Wen-Yi Zhou, University of New Mexico

Natural Hazards Section

Natural Hazards Section Award for Graduate Research
Avantika Gori, Princeton University

Natural Hazards Early Career Award
Xie Hu, Peking University

Gilbert F. White Distinguished Award and Lecture
Robert J. Trapp, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Near-Surface Geophysics Section

Near-Surface Geophysics Early Career Achievement Award
Sebastian Uhlemann, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Nonlinear Geophysics Section

Donald L. Turcotte Award
Daphné Lemasquerier, Aix-Marseille Université, University of St Andrews

Ed Lorenz Lecture
Anastasios Tsonis, University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee

Ocean Sciences Section

Ocean Sciences Early Career Award
Samantha Stevenson, University of California, Santa Barbara

Ocean Sciences Voyager Award
Ryan P. Mulligan, Queen’s University

Rachel Carson Lecture
Corinne Le Quéré, University of East Anglia

Harald Sverdrup Lecture
Raffaele M. Ferrari, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

William S. and Carelyn Y. Reeburgh Lecture
Robert P. Mason, University of Connecticut

Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology Section

Willi Dansgaard Award
Alexandra V. Turchyn, University of Cambridge

Harry Elderfield Student Paper Award
Richard Sullivan, Texas A&M University at Galveston

Nanne Weber Early Career Award
Kaustubh Thirumalai, University of Arizona

Cesare Emiliani Lecture
Kim Cobb, Brown University

Planetary Sciences Section

Ronald Greeley Early Career Award in Planetary Sciences
Mackenzie Day, University of California, Los Angeles

Fred Whipple Award and Lecture
Ralph Lorenz, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory

Eugene Shoemaker Lecture*
W. Bruce Banerdt, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, NASA

Science and Society Section

Science and Society Team Award
Unlearning Racism in Geoscience (URGE)
Kasey Aderhold, Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology
Carlene Burton, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego
Phoebe Cohen, Williams College
Gabriel Duran, University of Quebec in Montreal
Stephanie Madsen, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution
Onjalé Scott Price, Mizar Imaging
Vashan Wright, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

Seismology Section

Keiiti Aki Early Career Award
Wenyuan Fan, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego

Beno Gutenberg Lecture*
Philippe Lognonné, Institut de Physique du Globe de Paris, Université Paris Cité

Space Physics and Aeronomy Section

Fred L. Scarf Award
Andrea Larosa, Queen Mary University of London

Space Physics and Aeronomy Richard Carrington Education and Public Outreach Award
Y. Jade Morton, University of Colorado Boulder

Basu U.S. Early Career Award for Research Excellence in Sun-Earth Systems Science
William J. Longley, Rice University

Eugene Parker Lecture*
Marco C. M. Velli, University of California, Los Angeles

Marcel Nicolet Lecture
Robert F. Pfaff Jr., NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

William B. Hanson Lecture*
Claudia Stolle, Leibniz Institute of Atmospheric Physics

Study of the Earth’s Deep Interior Section

Study of the Earth’s Deep Interior Section Award for Graduate Research
Shangxin Liu, Virginia Tech
Sheng Wang, Australian National University

Tectonophysics Section

Jason Morgan Early Career Award
Harriet Lau, University of California, Berkeley

Francis Birch Lecture*
Demian M. Saffer, University of Texas at Austin

Volcanology, Geochemistry, and Petrology Section

Hisashi Kuno Award
Andrea Mundl-Petermeier, University of Vienna

Norman L. Bowen Award and Lecture
Peter Ulmer, ETH Zurich (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich)
Michael J. Walter, Carnegie Institution for Science

Reginald Daly Lecture*
Jenni Barclay, University of East Anglia

Joint Award: Geodesy, Seismology, and Tectonophysics Sections

Paul G. Silver Award for Outstanding Scientific Service
Lucy M. Flesch, Purdue University

