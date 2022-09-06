Each year AGU sections recognize outstanding work within their fields by granting awards and hosting numerous lectures. All section honorees are selected on the basis of meritorious work or service toward the advancement and promotion of discovery and solution science. All of the award recipients and named lecturers have dedicated themselves to advancing Earth and space sciences. We congratulate them all!

We also applaud all the individuals who have contributed to the success of these honorees. We greatly appreciate the efforts of those mentors, supportive colleagues, friends, and loved ones.

AGU’s 30 named lectureships offer unique opportunities to highlight the remarkable accomplishments of the awardees. AGU inaugurated the Bowie Lectures in 1989 to commemorate the 50th presentation of the William Bowie Medal, which is named for AGU’s first president and is the highest honor given by the organization. This year’s Bowie Lectures have an asterisk by their names in the list below. Please add these named lectures to your calendars for #AGU22.

Finally, we are grateful to the nominators, nomination supporters, section leaders, and selection committees for selecting these deserving colleagues. Your volunteer hours are invaluable to our community.

Again, congratulations to the 2022 section awardees and named lecturers!

—Susan Lozier, President, AGU; and LaToya Myles (honors@agu.org), Chair, Honors and Recognition Committee, AGU

2022 Section Award and Lecture Recipients

Atmospheric and Space Electricity Section

Atmospheric and Space Electricity Early Career Award

Yuuki Wada, Osaka University

Atmospheric Sciences Section

Atmospheric Sciences Ascent Award

Delphine Farmer, Colorado State University

Sarah M. Kang, Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology

Dylan B. Millet, University of Minnesota

Jun Wang, The University of Iowa

Ming Zhao, Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory, NOAA

James R. Holton Award

Jing Wei, University of Maryland, College Park

Yoram J. Kaufman Outstanding Research and Unselfish Cooperation Award

Lorraine A. Remer, University of Maryland, Baltimore County

Jacob Bjerknes Lecture*

Linsey Marr, Virginia Tech

Jule Gregory Charney Lecture*

Adam H. Sobel, Columbia University

Future Horizons in Climate Science: Turco Lectureship

Sally Pusede, University of Virginia

Biogeosciences Section

Thomas Hilker Early Career Award for Excellence in Biogeosciences

Laura K. Meredith, University of Arizona

Sulzman Award for Scientific Excellence Through Education and Mentoring

Sarah H. Ledford, Georgia State University

Carl Sagan Lecture

Ariel D. Anbar, Arizona State University

Cryosphere Sciences Section

Cryosphere Early Career Award

Lucas Zoet, University of Wisconsin–Madison

John F. Nye Lecture

Yueng Djern Lenn, Bangor University

Earth and Planetary Surface Processes Section

G. K. Gilbert Award in Surface Processes

Yehouda Enzel, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Luna B. Leopold Early Career Award

Seulgi Moon, University of California, Los Angeles

Marguerite T. Williams Award

Martha Cary “Missy” Eppes, University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Robert Sharp Lecture

Seulgi Moon, University of California, Los Angeles

Earth and Space Science Informatics Section

Greg Leptoukh Lecture

Paul Wessel, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa

Education Section

Dorothy LaLonde Stout Education Lecture

Christy C. Visaggi, Georgia State University

Geodesy Section

John Wahr Early Career Award

Susanna Ebmeier, University of Leeds

Diego Melgar, University of Oregon

Ivan I. Mueller Award for Distinguished Service and Leadership

Paul Rebischung, Institut National de l’Information Géographique et Forestière, Institut de Physique du Globe de Paris

Harald Schuh, GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences

William Bowie Lecture*

Bridget R. Scanlon, University of Texas at Austin

GeoHealth Section

GeoHealth Section Award

Michael C. Wimberly, University of Oklahoma

Geomagnetism, Paleomagnetism and Electromagnetism Section

William Gilbert Award

Courtney Jean Sprain, University of Florida

Edward Bullard Lecture*

Catherine Constable, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego

Global Environmental Change Section

Bert Bolin Global Environmental Change Award and Lecture

Zhengyu Liu, Ohio State University

Global Environmental Change Early Career Award

Mark J. Lara, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Sean Michaletz, University of British Columbia

Anna T. Trugman, University of California, Santa Barbara

Xin Zhang, University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science

Piers J. Sellers Global Environmental Change Mid-Career Award

Chiyuan Miao, Beijing Normal University

Rodrigo Vargas, University of Delaware

Stephen Schneider Lecture

Diana Liverman, University of Arizona

Tyndall History of Global Environmental Change Lecture

Daniel R. Cayan, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego

Hydrology Section

Hydrologic Sciences Early Career Award

Ben Livneh, University of Colorado Boulder

Debra Perrone, University of California, Santa Barbara

Louise Slater, University of Oxford

Hydrologic Sciences Award

Ellen Wohl, Colorado State University

Walter Langbein Lecture*

Upmanu Lall, Columbia University

Paul A. Witherspoon Lecture

Kamini Singha, Colorado School of Mines

Mineral and Rock Physics Section

Mineral and Rock Physics Early Career Award

Melodie E. French, Rice University

Mineral and Rock Physics Graduate Research Award

Ming Hao, University of New Mexico

Ye Peng, Florida State University

John C. Jamieson Student Paper Award

Giacomo Criniti, University of Bayreuth

Wen-Yi Zhou, University of New Mexico

Natural Hazards Section

Natural Hazards Section Award for Graduate Research

Avantika Gori, Princeton University

Natural Hazards Early Career Award

Xie Hu, Peking University

Gilbert F. White Distinguished Award and Lecture

Robert J. Trapp, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Near-Surface Geophysics Section

Near-Surface Geophysics Early Career Achievement Award

Sebastian Uhlemann, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Nonlinear Geophysics Section

Donald L. Turcotte Award

Daphné Lemasquerier, Aix-Marseille Université, University of St Andrews

Ed Lorenz Lecture

Anastasios Tsonis, University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee

Ocean Sciences Section

Ocean Sciences Early Career Award

Samantha Stevenson, University of California, Santa Barbara

Ocean Sciences Voyager Award

Ryan P. Mulligan, Queen’s University

Rachel Carson Lecture

Corinne Le Quéré, University of East Anglia

Harald Sverdrup Lecture

Raffaele M. Ferrari, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

William S. and Carelyn Y. Reeburgh Lecture

Robert P. Mason, University of Connecticut

Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology Section

Willi Dansgaard Award

Alexandra V. Turchyn, University of Cambridge

Harry Elderfield Student Paper Award

Richard Sullivan, Texas A&M University at Galveston

Nanne Weber Early Career Award

Kaustubh Thirumalai, University of Arizona

Cesare Emiliani Lecture

Kim Cobb, Brown University

Planetary Sciences Section

Ronald Greeley Early Career Award in Planetary Sciences

Mackenzie Day, University of California, Los Angeles

Fred Whipple Award and Lecture

Ralph Lorenz, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory

Eugene Shoemaker Lecture*

W. Bruce Banerdt, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, NASA

Science and Society Section

Science and Society Team Award

Unlearning Racism in Geoscience (URGE)

Kasey Aderhold, Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology

Carlene Burton, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego

Phoebe Cohen, Williams College

Gabriel Duran, University of Quebec in Montreal

Stephanie Madsen, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

Onjalé Scott Price, Mizar Imaging

Vashan Wright, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

Seismology Section

Keiiti Aki Early Career Award

Wenyuan Fan, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego

Beno Gutenberg Lecture*

Philippe Lognonné, Institut de Physique du Globe de Paris, Université Paris Cité

Space Physics and Aeronomy Section

Fred L. Scarf Award

Andrea Larosa, Queen Mary University of London

Space Physics and Aeronomy Richard Carrington Education and Public Outreach Award

Y. Jade Morton, University of Colorado Boulder

Basu U.S. Early Career Award for Research Excellence in Sun-Earth Systems Science

William J. Longley, Rice University

Eugene Parker Lecture*

Marco C. M. Velli, University of California, Los Angeles

Marcel Nicolet Lecture

Robert F. Pfaff Jr., NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

William B. Hanson Lecture*

Claudia Stolle, Leibniz Institute of Atmospheric Physics

Study of the Earth’s Deep Interior Section

Study of the Earth’s Deep Interior Section Award for Graduate Research

Shangxin Liu, Virginia Tech

Sheng Wang, Australian National University

Tectonophysics Section

Jason Morgan Early Career Award

Harriet Lau, University of California, Berkeley

Francis Birch Lecture*

Demian M. Saffer, University of Texas at Austin

Volcanology, Geochemistry, and Petrology Section

Hisashi Kuno Award

Andrea Mundl-Petermeier, University of Vienna

Norman L. Bowen Award and Lecture

Peter Ulmer, ETH Zurich (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich)

Michael J. Walter, Carnegie Institution for Science

Reginald Daly Lecture*

Jenni Barclay, University of East Anglia

Joint Award: Geodesy, Seismology, and Tectonophysics Sections

Paul G. Silver Award for Outstanding Scientific Service

Lucy M. Flesch, Purdue University

Citation: Lozier, S., and L. Myles (2022), 2022 AGU section awardees and named lecturers, Eos, 103, https://doi.org/10.1029/2022EO220432. Published on 6 September 2022.

Text © 2022. AGU. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0

Except where otherwise noted, images are subject to copyright. Any reuse without express permission from the copyright owner is prohibited.