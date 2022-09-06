Each year AGU sections recognize outstanding work within their fields by granting awards and hosting numerous lectures. All section honorees are selected on the basis of meritorious work or service toward the advancement and promotion of discovery and solution science. All of the award recipients and named lecturers have dedicated themselves to advancing Earth and space sciences. We congratulate them all!
We also applaud all the individuals who have contributed to the success of these honorees. We greatly appreciate the efforts of those mentors, supportive colleagues, friends, and loved ones.
AGU’s 30 named lectureships offer unique opportunities to highlight the remarkable accomplishments of the awardees. AGU inaugurated the Bowie Lectures in 1989 to commemorate the 50th presentation of the William Bowie Medal, which is named for AGU’s first president and is the highest honor given by the organization. This year’s Bowie Lectures have an asterisk by their names in the list below. Please add these named lectures to your calendars for #AGU22.
Finally, we are grateful to the nominators, nomination supporters, section leaders, and selection committees for selecting these deserving colleagues. Your volunteer hours are invaluable to our community.
Again, congratulations to the 2022 section awardees and named lecturers!
—Susan Lozier, President, AGU; and LaToya Myles (honors@agu.org), Chair, Honors and Recognition Committee, AGU
2022 Section Award and Lecture Recipients
Atmospheric and Space Electricity Section
Atmospheric and Space Electricity Early Career Award
Yuuki Wada, Osaka University
Atmospheric Sciences Section
Atmospheric Sciences Ascent Award
Delphine Farmer, Colorado State University
Sarah M. Kang, Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology
Dylan B. Millet, University of Minnesota
Jun Wang, The University of Iowa
Ming Zhao, Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory, NOAA
James R. Holton Award
Jing Wei, University of Maryland, College Park
Yoram J. Kaufman Outstanding Research and Unselfish Cooperation Award
Lorraine A. Remer, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Jacob Bjerknes Lecture*
Linsey Marr, Virginia Tech
Jule Gregory Charney Lecture*
Adam H. Sobel, Columbia University
Future Horizons in Climate Science: Turco Lectureship
Sally Pusede, University of Virginia
Biogeosciences Section
Thomas Hilker Early Career Award for Excellence in Biogeosciences
Laura K. Meredith, University of Arizona
Sulzman Award for Scientific Excellence Through Education and Mentoring
Sarah H. Ledford, Georgia State University
Carl Sagan Lecture
Ariel D. Anbar, Arizona State University
Cryosphere Sciences Section
Cryosphere Early Career Award
Lucas Zoet, University of Wisconsin–Madison
John F. Nye Lecture
Yueng Djern Lenn, Bangor University
Earth and Planetary Surface Processes Section
G. K. Gilbert Award in Surface Processes
Yehouda Enzel, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem
Luna B. Leopold Early Career Award
Seulgi Moon, University of California, Los Angeles
Marguerite T. Williams Award
Martha Cary “Missy” Eppes, University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Robert Sharp Lecture
Seulgi Moon, University of California, Los Angeles
Earth and Space Science Informatics Section
Greg Leptoukh Lecture
Paul Wessel, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
Education Section
Dorothy LaLonde Stout Education Lecture
Christy C. Visaggi, Georgia State University
Geodesy Section
John Wahr Early Career Award
Susanna Ebmeier, University of Leeds
Diego Melgar, University of Oregon
Ivan I. Mueller Award for Distinguished Service and Leadership
Paul Rebischung, Institut National de l’Information Géographique et Forestière, Institut de Physique du Globe de Paris
Harald Schuh, GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences
William Bowie Lecture*
Bridget R. Scanlon, University of Texas at Austin
GeoHealth Section
GeoHealth Section Award
Michael C. Wimberly, University of Oklahoma
Geomagnetism, Paleomagnetism and Electromagnetism Section
William Gilbert Award
Courtney Jean Sprain, University of Florida
Edward Bullard Lecture*
Catherine Constable, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego
Global Environmental Change Section
Bert Bolin Global Environmental Change Award and Lecture
Zhengyu Liu, Ohio State University
Global Environmental Change Early Career Award
Mark J. Lara, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Sean Michaletz, University of British Columbia
Anna T. Trugman, University of California, Santa Barbara
Xin Zhang, University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science
Piers J. Sellers Global Environmental Change Mid-Career Award
Chiyuan Miao, Beijing Normal University
Rodrigo Vargas, University of Delaware
Stephen Schneider Lecture
Diana Liverman, University of Arizona
Tyndall History of Global Environmental Change Lecture
Daniel R. Cayan, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego
Hydrology Section
Hydrologic Sciences Early Career Award
Ben Livneh, University of Colorado Boulder
Debra Perrone, University of California, Santa Barbara
Louise Slater, University of Oxford
Hydrologic Sciences Award
Ellen Wohl, Colorado State University
Walter Langbein Lecture*
Upmanu Lall, Columbia University
Paul A. Witherspoon Lecture
Kamini Singha, Colorado School of Mines
Mineral and Rock Physics Section
Mineral and Rock Physics Early Career Award
Melodie E. French, Rice University
Mineral and Rock Physics Graduate Research Award
Ming Hao, University of New Mexico
Ye Peng, Florida State University
John C. Jamieson Student Paper Award
Giacomo Criniti, University of Bayreuth
Wen-Yi Zhou, University of New Mexico
Natural Hazards Section
Natural Hazards Section Award for Graduate Research
Avantika Gori, Princeton University
Natural Hazards Early Career Award
Xie Hu, Peking University
Gilbert F. White Distinguished Award and Lecture
Robert J. Trapp, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Near-Surface Geophysics Section
Near-Surface Geophysics Early Career Achievement Award
Sebastian Uhlemann, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Nonlinear Geophysics Section
Donald L. Turcotte Award
Daphné Lemasquerier, Aix-Marseille Université, University of St Andrews
Ed Lorenz Lecture
Anastasios Tsonis, University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee
Ocean Sciences Section
Ocean Sciences Early Career Award
Samantha Stevenson, University of California, Santa Barbara
Ocean Sciences Voyager Award
Ryan P. Mulligan, Queen’s University
Rachel Carson Lecture
Corinne Le Quéré, University of East Anglia
Harald Sverdrup Lecture
Raffaele M. Ferrari, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
William S. and Carelyn Y. Reeburgh Lecture
Robert P. Mason, University of Connecticut
Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology Section
Willi Dansgaard Award
Alexandra V. Turchyn, University of Cambridge
Harry Elderfield Student Paper Award
Richard Sullivan, Texas A&M University at Galveston
Nanne Weber Early Career Award
Kaustubh Thirumalai, University of Arizona
Cesare Emiliani Lecture
Kim Cobb, Brown University
Planetary Sciences Section
Ronald Greeley Early Career Award in Planetary Sciences
Mackenzie Day, University of California, Los Angeles
Fred Whipple Award and Lecture
Ralph Lorenz, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
Eugene Shoemaker Lecture*
W. Bruce Banerdt, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, NASA
Science and Society Section
Science and Society Team Award
Unlearning Racism in Geoscience (URGE)
Kasey Aderhold, Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology
Carlene Burton, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego
Phoebe Cohen, Williams College
Gabriel Duran, University of Quebec in Montreal
Stephanie Madsen, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution
Onjalé Scott Price, Mizar Imaging
Vashan Wright, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution
Seismology Section
Keiiti Aki Early Career Award
Wenyuan Fan, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego
Beno Gutenberg Lecture*
Philippe Lognonné, Institut de Physique du Globe de Paris, Université Paris Cité
Space Physics and Aeronomy Section
Fred L. Scarf Award
Andrea Larosa, Queen Mary University of London
Space Physics and Aeronomy Richard Carrington Education and Public Outreach Award
Y. Jade Morton, University of Colorado Boulder
Basu U.S. Early Career Award for Research Excellence in Sun-Earth Systems Science
William J. Longley, Rice University
Eugene Parker Lecture*
Marco C. M. Velli, University of California, Los Angeles
Marcel Nicolet Lecture
Robert F. Pfaff Jr., NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
William B. Hanson Lecture*
Claudia Stolle, Leibniz Institute of Atmospheric Physics
Study of the Earth’s Deep Interior Section
Study of the Earth’s Deep Interior Section Award for Graduate Research
Shangxin Liu, Virginia Tech
Sheng Wang, Australian National University
Tectonophysics Section
Jason Morgan Early Career Award
Harriet Lau, University of California, Berkeley
Francis Birch Lecture*
Demian M. Saffer, University of Texas at Austin
Volcanology, Geochemistry, and Petrology Section
Hisashi Kuno Award
Andrea Mundl-Petermeier, University of Vienna
Norman L. Bowen Award and Lecture
Peter Ulmer, ETH Zurich (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich)
Michael J. Walter, Carnegie Institution for Science
Reginald Daly Lecture*
Jenni Barclay, University of East Anglia
Joint Award: Geodesy, Seismology, and Tectonophysics Sections
Paul G. Silver Award for Outstanding Scientific Service
Lucy M. Flesch, Purdue University