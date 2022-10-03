On behalf of the Earth and space sciences community, we congratulate the 36 recipients who are receiving AGU’s highest honors for their excellence in scientific research, education, communication, and outreach.

These honorees—scientists, leaders, educators, journalists, and communicators—have made outstanding achievements and contributions by pushing forward the frontiers of our science. Each recipient embodies our shared vision of a thriving, sustainable, and equitable future powered by discovery, innovation, and action. These recipients have worked with integrity, respect, and collaboration while creating deep engagement in education, diversity, and outreach.

Discovery and solution science involves many individuals and teams within the community and around the world. We are grateful to our honorees’ families, friends, colleagues, and other supporters who have been and continue to be instrumental to their success.

AGU will formally recognize this year’s recipients during the #AGU22 Fall Meeting. This celebration is a chance for us to recognize the outstanding work of our colleagues and be inspired by their accomplishments and stories. We will share additional details about the event at agu.org/Fall-Meeting.

Finally, we are grateful to the Honors and Recognition Committee, the selection committees, nominators, nomination supporters, volunteers, and staff for their support and commitment to AGU’s Honors Program.

Please join us in congratulating our esteemed class of 2022 AGU honorees.

—Susan Lozier, President, AGU; and LaToya Myles (honors@agu.org), Chair, Honors and Recognition Committee, AGU

Medals

William Bowie Medal

David J. Stevenson, California Institute of Technology

John Adam Fleming Medal

Dennis V. Kent, Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbia University

Walter H. Bucher Medal

Seth Stein, Northwestern University

Maurice Ewing Medal

Ana Christina Ravelo, University of California, Santa Cruz

Robert E. Horton Medal

Efi Foufoula-Georgiou, University of California, Irvine

Harry H. Hess Medal

Janne Blichert-Toft, École Normale Superieure de Lyon and Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique

Roger Revelle Medal

Dennis L. Hartmann, University of Washington Seattle

Inge Lehmann Medal

Stephen P. Grand, University of Texas at Austin

Charles A. Whitten Medal

Roger Bilham, University of Colorado Boulder

Eunice Newton Foote Medal for Earth-Life Science

Marilyn Fogel, University of California, Riverside

Joanne Simpson Medal for Mid-Career Scientists

Yafang Cheng, Max Planck Institute for Chemistry

Ankur R. Desai, University of Wisconsin–Madison

Yue Deng, University of Texas at Arlington

James B. Macelwane Medal

Jessica Creveling, Oregon State University

Pierre Gentine, Columbia University

Lars N. Hansen, University of Minnesota Twin Cities

Scott Jasechko, University of California, Santa Barbara

Zhongwen Zhan, California Institute of Technology

Devendra Lal Memorial Medal

Roxy Mathew Koll, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology

Awards

Ambassador Award

Katharine Hayhoe, Texas Tech University

Toshio Koike, International Centre for Water Hazard and Risk Management (ICHARM), Public Works Research Institute (PWRI)

Marino Protti, Observatorio Vulcanológico y Sismológico de Costa Rica, Universidad Nacional (OVSICORI-UNA)

Roger S. Pulwarty, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Mary A. Voytek, NASA

Edward A. Flinn III Award

Former U.S. Geological Survey Hydrogeophysics Branch (Martin A. Briggs, Cian B. Dawson, Carole D. Johnson, John W. Lane, and John H. Williams)

William Kaula Award

Sue Trumbore, Max Planck Institute for Biogeochemistry

Waldo E. Smith Award

Ellen S. Kappel, Geosciences Professional Services, Inc.

Charles S. Falkenberg Award

Angelia Seyfferth, University of Delaware

International Award

Sarath K. Guttikunda, Urban Emissions, India

Excellence in Earth and Space Science Education Award

Valerie Sloan, National Center for Atmospheric Research

Africa Award for Research Excellence in Ocean Sciences

Edem Mahu, University of Ghana

Science for Solutions Award

Noemi Vergopolan, Princeton University and NOAA Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory

Walter Sullivan Award for Excellence in Science Journalism – Features

Gregory Barber, WIRED

David Perlman Award for Research Excellence in Science Journalism – News

Robin George Andrews, Freelance science journalist

Prizes

Asahiko Taira International Scientific Ocean Drilling Research Prize

Hiroko Kitajima, Texas A&M University College Station

Climate Communication Prize

A. Scott Denning, Colorado State University

