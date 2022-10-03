On behalf of the Earth and space sciences community, we congratulate the 36 recipients who are receiving AGU’s highest honors for their excellence in scientific research, education, communication, and outreach.
These honorees—scientists, leaders, educators, journalists, and communicators—have made outstanding achievements and contributions by pushing forward the frontiers of our science. Each recipient embodies our shared vision of a thriving, sustainable, and equitable future powered by discovery, innovation, and action. These recipients have worked with integrity, respect, and collaboration while creating deep engagement in education, diversity, and outreach.
Discovery and solution science involves many individuals and teams within the community and around the world. We are grateful to our honorees’ families, friends, colleagues, and other supporters who have been and continue to be instrumental to their success.
AGU will formally recognize this year’s recipients during the #AGU22 Fall Meeting. This celebration is a chance for us to recognize the outstanding work of our colleagues and be inspired by their accomplishments and stories. We will share additional details about the event at agu.org/Fall-Meeting.
Finally, we are grateful to the Honors and Recognition Committee, the selection committees, nominators, nomination supporters, volunteers, and staff for their support and commitment to AGU’s Honors Program.
Please join us in congratulating our esteemed class of 2022 AGU honorees.
—Susan Lozier, President, AGU; and LaToya Myles (honors@agu.org), Chair, Honors and Recognition Committee, AGU
Medals
William Bowie Medal
David J. Stevenson, California Institute of Technology
John Adam Fleming Medal
Dennis V. Kent, Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbia University
Walter H. Bucher Medal
Seth Stein, Northwestern University
Maurice Ewing Medal
Ana Christina Ravelo, University of California, Santa Cruz
Robert E. Horton Medal
Efi Foufoula-Georgiou, University of California, Irvine
Harry H. Hess Medal
Janne Blichert-Toft, École Normale Superieure de Lyon and Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique
Roger Revelle Medal
Dennis L. Hartmann, University of Washington Seattle
Inge Lehmann Medal
Stephen P. Grand, University of Texas at Austin
Charles A. Whitten Medal
Roger Bilham, University of Colorado Boulder
Eunice Newton Foote Medal for Earth-Life Science
Marilyn Fogel, University of California, Riverside
Joanne Simpson Medal for Mid-Career Scientists
Yafang Cheng, Max Planck Institute for Chemistry
Ankur R. Desai, University of Wisconsin–Madison
Yue Deng, University of Texas at Arlington
James B. Macelwane Medal
Jessica Creveling, Oregon State University
Pierre Gentine, Columbia University
Lars N. Hansen, University of Minnesota Twin Cities
Scott Jasechko, University of California, Santa Barbara
Zhongwen Zhan, California Institute of Technology
Devendra Lal Memorial Medal
Roxy Mathew Koll, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology
Awards
Ambassador Award
Katharine Hayhoe, Texas Tech University
Toshio Koike, International Centre for Water Hazard and Risk Management (ICHARM), Public Works Research Institute (PWRI)
Marino Protti, Observatorio Vulcanológico y Sismológico de Costa Rica, Universidad Nacional (OVSICORI-UNA)
Roger S. Pulwarty, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Mary A. Voytek, NASA
Edward A. Flinn III Award
Former U.S. Geological Survey Hydrogeophysics Branch (Martin A. Briggs, Cian B. Dawson, Carole D. Johnson, John W. Lane, and John H. Williams)
William Kaula Award
Sue Trumbore, Max Planck Institute for Biogeochemistry
Waldo E. Smith Award
Ellen S. Kappel, Geosciences Professional Services, Inc.
Charles S. Falkenberg Award
Angelia Seyfferth, University of Delaware
International Award
Sarath K. Guttikunda, Urban Emissions, India
Excellence in Earth and Space Science Education Award
Valerie Sloan, National Center for Atmospheric Research
Africa Award for Research Excellence in Ocean Sciences
Edem Mahu, University of Ghana
Science for Solutions Award
Noemi Vergopolan, Princeton University and NOAA Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory
Walter Sullivan Award for Excellence in Science Journalism – Features
Gregory Barber, WIRED
David Perlman Award for Research Excellence in Science Journalism – News
Robin George Andrews, Freelance science journalist
Prizes
Asahiko Taira International Scientific Ocean Drilling Research Prize
Hiroko Kitajima, Texas A&M University College Station
Climate Communication Prize
A. Scott Denning, Colorado State University