Squall lines often form the structural underpinnings of mesoscale convective systems, the major rain bearing system of the tropics. Squall-line dynamics are also thought to be mimicked by shallower precipitating systems, thereby underpinning variability in cloudiness in the sub-tropics. Zhang [2022] provides energetic arguments that link the main, and by now well-known, circulation features of squall lines to form a closed description of the two-dimensional squall line. Zhang’s theory makes predictions that can be tested observationally. In addition, and just as importantly, it provides a missing interpretative framework, one that will be needed to guide our exploration of new observations — from an emerging generation of satellites that is beginning to provide more dynamic information about the atmosphere — and from a new class of climate models that explicitly represent the squalls that Zhang’s theory explains.

