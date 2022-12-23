Source: AGU Advances

All geoscientists end up doing committee work of some kind, but most of us are more likely to think of committee work as a necessary evil rather than an opportunity to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in STEM. In fact, while making decisions about policies, funding, and personnel, committee members serve as gatekeepers who can empower innovation and cultivate agents of change. Using three examples of committees on hiring, seminars, and awards, Lewis et al. [2022] show how rethinking committee work can help overcome inertia and frustratingly slow progress to date on DEI in the geosciences.

Citation: Lewis, J. C., Alemán-Díaz, A., Behl, M., Kolesar, S., White, L., Jones, B., et al. [2022]. Rethinking committee work in the research enterprise: The case of regenerative gatekeeping. AGU Advances, 3, e2022AV000772. https://doi.org/10.1029/2022AV000772

