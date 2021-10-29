Source: Geophysical Research Letters

During winter, severe air pollution with high PM 2.5 concentrations frequently occurs in northern India under stagnant weather conditions. However, the large-scale circulation patterns conducive to pollution buildup remain unclear, which hinders an accurate prediction of the frequency of future pollution events under a changing climate.

Li et al. [2021] identify the circulation patterns favorable for both pollution events and clean periods in Delhi. State-of-the-art climate models successfully captured these patterns, laying a solid foundation for future projection. Global warming is projected to have a beneficial effect throughout the twenty-first century, leading to decreases in pollution-favorable weather days and increases in clean-favorable weather days.

These findings represent an important advancement in elucidating the circulation patterns associated with air pollution events over northern India as well as their future trends under a changing climate, with valuable implications for future air pollution control policies.

Citation: Li, J., Hao, X., Liao, H., Hu, J., & Chen, H. [2021]. Meteorological impact on winter PM2.5 pollution in Delhi: Present and future projection under a warming climate. Geophysical Research Letters, 48, e2021GL093722. https://doi.org/10.1029/2021GL093722

―Bin Zhao, Associate Editor, Geophysical Research Letters

Text © 2021. The authors. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0

Except where otherwise noted, images are subject to copyright. Any reuse without express permission from the copyright owner is prohibited.