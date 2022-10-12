Source: Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans

Warm core rings are isolated ocean eddies that hold warm and salty water of the Gulf Stream and Sargasso Sea. As they travel long distances, warm core rings play very important roles in transporting heat, salt, dissolved and undissolved constituents of the ocean.

Using Clark Charts that have been supporting many sailors as well as oceanographic research, Silver et al. [2022] reveal unprecedented and overlooked differences in warm core eddies that appear to be alike at first glance. The rings generated to the west of the New England Seamount Chain by a process called an aneurysm tend to have shallower vertical extent than those formed by pinch-off mechanism from Gulf Stream to the east of the New England Seamount Chain.

Citation: Silver, A., Gangopadhyay, A., Gawarkiewicz, G., Andres, M., Flierl, G., & Clark, J. (2022). Spatial variability of movement, structure, and formation of warm core rings in the Northwest Atlantic Slope Sea. Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans, 127, e2022JC018737. https://doi.org/10.1029/2022JC018737

