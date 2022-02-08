ENGAGE ARCHIVE
Mining Threatens Isolated Indigenous Peoples in the Amazon
A bill in the Brazilian congress could grant a wide expansion for mining on Indigenous lands. New research shows how this could radically affect isolated peoples.
A New Mayflower, Named for the Past, Autonomously Navigates the Future
To commemorate the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims’ crossing, a ship guided by an AI captain will embark on the same journey, doing science along the way.
The Century-Old Renewable You’ve Never Heard Of
Ocean thermal energy conversion could power the world’s tropical islands, if it ever gets out of the “innovation valley of death.”
The Surprising Reach of Tonga’s Giant Atmospheric Waves
Results are beginning to pour in: Scientists around the globe explain the massive atmospheric waves that emanated from the Hunga Tonga–Hunga Ha’apai eruption.
From River to Sea: Estimating Wood Cascades
Dams and deforestation have chipped away at the millions of cubic meters of wood that flow through rivers and out to sea.
Large Herbivores May Improve an Ecosystem’s Carbon Persistence
The grazing habits of wild animals like elephants and boars enable long-term carbon storage, according to new research that stresses the need to align climate mitigation goals with biodiversity conservation.
What a Gold Mining Mishap Taught Us About Rivers
Miners in Alaska rerouted a river to search for gold. One hundred years later, the new channel is teaching scientists how rivers shape Earth.
Mapping Teotihuacan’s Past, Present, and Future
A new lidar project reveals how mining and urban expansion have put one of Mexico’s most iconic cultural heritage sites at risk.
Clever Wood Use Could Mitigate Wildfires and Climate Change
California plans to use forest thinning to reduce wildfire risk. New research suggests the state could also see a climate benefit by repurposing waste wood produced by thinning.
Termite Fumigation in California Is Fueling the Rise of a Rare Greenhouse Gas
The insecticide sulfuryl fluoride isn’t included in federal or state emissions reduction goals.
