Research & Developments is a blog for brief updates that provide context for the flurry of news regarding law and policy changes that impact science and scientists today.

Early on 22 May, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a massive GOP-backed bill that seeks to push forward President Trump’s domestic policy agenda. Within the bill’s 1,082 pages are sweeping repeals of regulations that defend the environment, mitigate climate change, and protect public health.

In their place, the bill promotes fossil fuel production and burning; scales back safety net programs such as Medicaid and supplemental nutrition and assistance program (SNAP); rescinds funds and blocks plans for natural resource management; reforms student loan lending and repayment; advances aggressive anti-immigration policies; and funds tax cuts for the ultra-wealthy.

Some of the Earth science-related provisions in the bill would:

Rescind unused funding allocated to maintain facilities for NOAA and the National Marine Sanctuary;

Bring an earlier end to clean energy tax credits and subsidies provided under the Inflation Reduction Act;

Repeal rules related to vehicles’ greenhouse gas emissions and vehicle fuel economy standards;

Rescind Clean Air Act funds related to environmental and climate justice, as well as other funds meant to reduce or regulate greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality at schools, and require businesses to publicly report their carbon footprints;

Rescind funds that would have invested in coastal communities to build climate resilience, and that helped U.S. Forest Service and the National Park Service protect federal land;

Interfere with several states’ plans to manage their own resources, including in Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, and along the Colorado River;

Enhance timber production and logging on National Forest Service lands and allow mineral mining in Alaska to move forward.

The bill passed by a 1-vote margin in the House (215-214). It now moves to the Senate, where it is expected to face additional opposition from the Democratic Party and GOP deficit hawks.

—Kimberly M. S. Cartier (@astrokimcartier.bsky.social), Staff Writer

These updates are made possible through information from the scientific community. Do you have a story about how changes in law or policy are affecting scientists or research? Send us a tip at [email protected] .

