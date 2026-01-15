The State of the Science 1 Year On: Executive Summary
How the Trump Administration is redefining the way science is practiced and perceived in the United States.
The State of the Science 1 Year On: Climate Change and Energy
Trump’s first year in office has reversed many climate policy decisions and aggressively advanced fossil fuel interests.
The State of the Science 1 Year On: Health and Safety
The Trump administration has holistically reevaluated the government’s relationship—and how it responds to threats— to the health and welfare of its citizens.
The State of the Science 1 Year On: The Federal Workforce
Thousands have left the federal workforce, and those who remain face significant uncertainty about their professional futures.
The State of the Science 1 Year On: Academia and Research
The past year was a shock to the U.S. higher education system. The coming year may see even more jolts.
The State of the Science 1 Year On: Environment
Administration policies have eliminated funding sources, review processes, and pollution limits designed to protect the nation’s land, water, and air.
The State of the Science 1 Year On: Conclusion
The future of federal career paths, funding, and climate-related legislation likely lies in the courts, not the ballot box.
Download a PDF
Individual Sections