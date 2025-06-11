Later this year I’ll leave the University of Hull to take up the role of Vice-Chancellor and President at Nottingham Trent University.

Nottingham Trent University has about 40,000 students and staff spanning five university sites. It is the fifth largest university in terms of enrolled students in the UK. In recent years it has enjoyed remarkable success, led by its current Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Edward Peck. For example, it has been named University of the Year repeatedly over the last decade (e.g. THE Awards 2017, The Guardian Awards 2019, The Times and Sunday Times 2018 and 2023, Whatuni Student Choice Awards 2023). It has an extraordinary track record in terms of widening participation and it is deeply rooted in its local communities.

A part of the campus at Nottingham Trent University. Image by NTU Credit: Nottingham Trent University

Thus, it is a real honour to have been invited to become NTU’s next Vice-Chancellor and President, a role that I will take up in December 2025. I’m very excited to have the opportunity to work with its staff, students and alumni, as well as its many partners across the East Midlands and beyond. To be able to lead such an institution will be an extraordinary priviledge.

Of course, this means that I must step down from my role as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hull in December. I’ll do so with real sadness – I’ve loved my time at Hull. It’s a wonderful University with exceptionally dedicated staff, inspiring students and deeply engaged alumni. Since I joined the University we have done a considerable amount of work to respond to the major challenges that the sector is facing. The ways in which the community has engaged with this has been amazing, and the trajectory of the University is now steeply upwards. I’m sure that the University has a bright future and that it will thrive in my absence.

Of course, I’ll continue to be Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hull for the next six months, and I’ll remain committed to the mission of the institution through this time. There will be many more opportunities to describe the great things that are happening at Hull.

Over the remainder of the year I’ll be extraordinarily fortunate to be able to engage with two amazing academic communities. I’ll do so with a sense of great excitement.

